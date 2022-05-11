Martha Karua: I am in Azimio without any conditions

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has vowed to remain in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition even if she is not picked as Raila Odinga's running mate.

This comes a day after she appeared for the ongoing interviews in search for a possible candidate to deputize the Coalition presidential flag bearer.

Speaking in Nyeri during the launch of Kabando wa Kabando Nyeri senatorial bid, Ms Karua said her resolve to join the coalition was not conditional neither was she trying out her luck.

"I went for the interviews without any set conditions... I went knowing the situation there and I will continue working with them regardless of the outcome," she said.

Ms Karua went on to drum up support for Mr Odinga, saying that his record was unmatched to anyone opposing his candidature.

"My history and that of Raila are similar. He is a patriot that has fought for human rights all his life. I am in Azimio because I know Raila has the interest of the people at heart... even when he is wronged he makes decisions based on the people's interest," she said.

Ms Karua said the Azimio leader has a record of standing with Kenyans and thus the best suited to be president.

“When we consider the incidences of 2002, 2007 and 2013 we can all agree that he (Raila) put his interest aside for the sake of Kenyans. What kind of leader do we want if not someone who put the interest of Kenyans first? No other side has such a leader,” she noted.

She asked Kenyans while going to cast their vote to consider the person and not the party.

“Let us weigh all these people and see what kind of people they are… there are good and bad people on both sides but no one comes close to Raila,” she said adding that the Azimio government will ensure they ward off cartels and seal all corruption loopholes.

The Narc Kenya party leader said that people should not elect an individual based on a promise to hand over power as was the case between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“We cannot elect someone because he was promised, neither because of age… someone should wait for their turn,” she said while calling for tolerance during the campaign period and electioneering period.

She was accompanied by Mr Mukhisa Kituyi and Kabando wa Kabando.

Mr Kituyi said Ms Karua was the best candidate to deputize Mr Odinga.

“We are looking for a leadership that cares for the future and Azimio gives us an opportunity to solve the problems that are facing Kenyans today,” he said.

Mr Kabando said that Ms Karua had deep history in the liberation struggle when she worked at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and also vouched for her to deputize Mr Odinga.