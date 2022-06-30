Martha Karua, Homa Bay MPs back Gladys Wanga for governor’s seat

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has received a major boost in her campaigns to become the first female governor from Nyanza after being endorsed by Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua.

Ms Wanga, who is competing against former Nairobi governor Evance Kidero, an independent candidate, was also endorsed by MPs in Homa Bay who previously did not support her bid.

Ms Karua said it is her wish to see the woman representative break the glass ceiling by taking the county seat which in other regions is dominated by men.

She claimed Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will also be happy if Ms Wanga wins, being that she is the only female candidate in the lake region.

"I appeal to the people of Homa Bay to accord the woman representative their support and elect her (Wanga) as the next governor. I don't hate the other contenders but give women an opportunity to lead," Ms Karua said.

Women leadership

Speaking at the ODM women conversion in Homa Bay on Wednesday, Ms Karua said she advocates for women leadership.

Since clinching the ODM ticket alongside other legislators in the county in a move that sparked protests against the Raila Odinga-led party after it failed to use universal suffrage for nominations, Ms Wanga has been facing opposition including from her colleagues in parliament.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo and her Suba North counterpart Millie Odhiambo did not immediately declare their support for Ms Wanga despite the party pushing for a six piece voting pattern.

Some of the legislators have gone ahead to campaign for Dr Kidero.

But on Wednesday, they changed their hearts and said they will be actively involved in campaigning for Mr Wanga by popularising her bid and that of ODM.

This came after ODM national chairman John Mbadi urged all Orange party candidates to support each other.

Mr Mbadi said the party supports women leadership and gives equal chances to female candidates especially in the governor’s race.

He claimed he opted out of the Homa Bay gubernatorial race after Mr Odinga prevailed upon him to let Ms Wanga lead.





He said that this was an act of sacrifice for the party to redeem its image and support the two thirds gender rule.

"I had a discussion with my party leader before I dropped my bid. He said he had no problems giving me the party ticket but it will be best if a woman becomes a governor in Nyanza," Mr Mbadi said.

According to Mr Mbadi, the party wanted a female governor from Nyanza and Ms Wanga was the only potential candidate available who had the chance of winning.

Female governors

"Central, lower Eastern and the Rift Valley all had female governors apart from Nyanza, Western and Coast regions,” said the ODM national chairman who had earlier said he will only concentrate on national politics.

At one time, he claimed the six-piece voting strategy was receiving resistance.

Mr Kaluma said they will not let Ms Wanga campaign alone in their respective constituencies.

“We have started the process of campaigning for Ms Wanga and other ODM candidates,” Mr Kaluma said.

Other ODM candidates seeking election in the August 9 polls are Moses Kajwang (senator) Joyce Osogo (woman representative) and eight parliamentary candidates Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), Ongondo Were (Kasipul) Ms Odhiambo (Suba North) who vowed to campaign as a team.

Mr Kaluma commended the party for nominating Ms Wanga to run for governor.

Ms Obara asked women in Homa Bay to stand with Ms Wanga in the August elections arguing that women leadership has become a global agenda and Homa Bay should not be left behind implementing it.