Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji elected Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association chairman

A leadership row is brewing between young first-time Members of Parliament (MPs) and their senior counterparts.

The battle for supremacy played out on August 2, 2023, when a section of the new youthful MPs announced changes in the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA), citing dormancy and integrity issues among the outgoing officials.

In what can be likened to an attempt to take over the leadership, the lawmakers led by Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji named the new officials at a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

The Manyatta MP, who was elected as interim KYPA chairman, replaced Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who is said to have tendered his resignation after getting wind of the planned leadership changes.

According to Mr Mukunji, the new KYPA officials include nominated MP Amina Siyad who will replace Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino as secretary general.

Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo has replaced Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian as treasurer.

Mr Mukunji said the changes were made during a properly constituted Annual General Meeting (AGM) called Mr Owino, the outgoing secretary-general through the association's social media pages.

“We are here to announce changes in our leadership. We are young parliamentarians and our association consists of MPs who are below 40 years,” said Mr Mukunji.



KYPA was established by the 9th Parliament in 2004 to build the capacity of young MPs under the age of 40.

In March this year, the association held elections in which Babu Owino retained his seat as SG, while Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri would serve as deputy SGs.

Similarly, Wamumbi MP was elected as the chairperson, with Keiyo South and Garissa MPs acting as deputies.

However, the new officials have accused their predecessors of several issues, including laxity and integrity in resource management.

They said the group had been dormant after the election of its chairman Mr Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi governor.

"The organisation has been so dormant, there have been many problems, especially in terms of accountability," said the Manyatta legislator.