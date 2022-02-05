Mandera leaders back Raila’s presidential bid

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid got a boost after Mandera County leaders promised to back his candidature in the August 9 General Election.

Led by Governor Ali Roba and County Assembly Speaker Mohamud Khalif, the leaders under the umbrella of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) resolved to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Mr Odinga's Azimio la Umoja in the August 9 General Election.

The step by the leaders dims hopes of Deputy President William Ruto's UDA in the northern Kenya politics.

UDM Secretary-General David Ohito confirmed several consultative meetings were going on for the party supporters before a major public declaration was made on Tuesday.

"UDM has seen good traction. We are doing lots of backroom consultations with various leaders across the country. We will make an announcement and parade our team next week," Mr Ohito said.

Mr Roba, who is on his second and final term as governor, has been endorsed by elders to vie for senate seat. The new party has attracted Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali.

The region has also seen Finance CS Ukur Yatani fashion a political vehicle Upya United party on whose ticket he hopes to recapture the Marsabit governor’s seat that he lost to Mr Ali in the 2017 elections.

At the same time, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday also got a boost as he received defectors to his party from Taita Taveta.

Three aspirants for the governor’s seat namely former Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwanzo, former broadcaster Patience Nyange and George Mwadembo were all received into the Wiper party.

Also in the delegation was former Wudanyi MP Thomas Mwadegu who is aspiring to be the next senator of Taita Taveta.

Majala Mlagui, the sitting deputy governor of Taita Taveta, will now switch gears and vie for Mwatate parliamentary seat on Wiper ticket as well as Mr John Bwire for Taveta, Hamisi Chome for Voi and the current MP for Mwatate Dan Mwashako ready to defend his seat on Wiper flag.