Mandera leaders back Raila’s presidential bid

Mandera Governor Ali Roba

Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid got a boost after Mandera County leaders promised to back his candidature in the August 9 General Election.

