Maligned and ostracised, William Ruto remains unbowed and uncowed

The ‘bromance’ and camaraderie that propelled Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr William Ruto to power in 2013 through the Jubilee coalition has faded to gray while their union has collapsed spectacularly like a house of cards.

Their relationship is irreparably damaged as the once ‘dynamic duo’ do not see eye to eye. What was supposed to be a grand coalition of the bright and the brave with heavenly credentials now feels like the flames of hell.

The two roared to State House holding hands and wearing matching shirts, but Dr Ruto has now been reduced to the man that invites the Head of State to speak during public functions.

He’s been effectively locked out of party and other State events. Despite the chaos around him, the DP has stood firm and refused to throw in the towel. He has refused to resign from government even though it’s clear he’s now a stranger in the Jubilee administration.

The DP’s office remains active, but with significant reduced activity at Harambee Annex. Focus has shifted to his official residence in Karen, where he receives delegations associated with the United Democratic Alliance.

“I am a man on a mission. I have no space to retreat, and I do not have the luxury to surrender,” the DP said last year after President Kenyatta dared him to quit for what he said was absconding duty.

But with the threat of an expulsion at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) hanging over his head this Friday, the DP and his allies have stuck to their guns, saying he won’t quit.

“Why does the Jubilee Party want the DP to resign when they can kick him out? Let them kick him out then he will formally join UDA. For now, he has no spare time to think of Jubilee and whether to resign or not. He’s busy,” said the DP’s director of communication Emmanuel Talam.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who now chairs Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign, was equally bullish.

“The Constitution provides provisions for resignation or removal of a constitutional office holder. Threat of removal is not one of them. Divorce or not, this is irrelevant as it's too late now. Let each focus on the 2022 contest. Ruto has publicly committed to a peaceful campaign. His opponents should do the same,” he said.

Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan last week said the party will kick out Dr Ruto, leaving him at the mercy of the courts if a Kenyan was to challenge his continued stay as DP after being expelled from Jubilee – the party that sponsored him to office.

“I have always said civility is not cowardice; but there comes a time when patience runs out. Something’s certainly got to give at the NDC. The Jubilee National Management Committee sat sometime in October 2020, and resolved to institute disciplinary action against all party renegades,” Mr Keynan said.

“We upheld that decision at the National Executive Committee, with a rider that there must not be any sacred cows when that decision is eventually executed. Our delegates have the final word on this matter. At the NDC, we will be tabling that report for their action,” he added.

For the DP, clinging on to his office is much more than just to spite his boss.

Designed to address the inadequacies of past vice presidents – who could be fired at will – the 2010 Constitution fundamentally altered the powers and privileges of the DP’s office.

The holder of the office is a member of the Cabinet, sits in the exclusive nine-member club of the National Security Council, and is constitutionally mandated to chair the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

The IBEC is the focal point between the national and county governments on finances, borrowing, and schedule of disbursement of money to the counties.

The last such meeting was boycotted by Cabinet Secretaries allied to President Kenyatta. The benefits to the DP’s office also assures him some comfort even when not in good books with the boss.

Made as a charge of the Consolidated Fund, the Constitution decrees that the remuneration, benefits, and privileges of both the DP and the President shall not be varied to their disadvantage while in office, a provision that now ring-fences the perks Dr Ruto enjoys.

“The remuneration, benefits and privileges of the President and Deputy President shall not be varied to their disadvantage while in office. The retirement benefits payable to a former president and a former deputy president, the facilities available to and the privileges enjoyed by them, shall not be varied to their disadvantage during their lifetime,” states Article 151 (2) and (3).

The DP is also protected by the Presidential Escort Unit. The unit protects the President, the deputy, the first family, visiting heads of state and any other VIPs as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Besides the Presidential Escort Unit, the DP also has access to two other levels of elite security, such as the G-Company, which guards all his residences and the elite Recce Squad which, alongside the Presidential Escort, forms the DP’s personal security.

When he leaves office, he’s entitled to a generous retirement package that includes pension calculated at 80 per cent of the monthly salary, a lumpsum payment of one year’s salary for each year served and two 2000cc vehicles replaced every four years.

He’s also entitled to one four-wheel drive vehicle not exceeding 3000cc replaceable every four years, a fuel allowance equal to 15 per cent of the currently monthly salary of the office holder and a full medical and hospital cover. He’s also entitled to staff members, including a personal assistant, a cook, and a communications specialist.

Dr Ruto’s allies yesterday said there was no need for the President to formalise his divorce with his deputy, arguing that it took place after the ‘handshake’ in March 2018.

“Why should Ruto resign? The procedure of removing a deputy president is neither done in bars nor parties,” Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said either way, Dr Ruto serves at the pleasure of the people who elected him in the 2017 General Election and not President Kenyatta.

“The DP was elected by the people of Kenya. The President divorced his deputy in 2018. All that is happening now is Uhuru and Jubilee joining ODM. Uhuru and his project are our opponents,” he said.

President Kenyatta’s camp has been accusing Dr Ruto of insubordination aimed at jeopardising the legacy of Head of State while the Tanga Tanga side accused the other camp of betrayal.

UDA chairman Johnson Muthama said the DP cannot leave because he brought more votes to the coalition.

“Who between the two, brought more votes? Who qualifies to resign between them? President Kenyatta is the one who should resign because he abandoned his government and joined the opposition,” he said.

“Ruto had no alternative after Uhuru shouted that he was out to destroy the Jubilee Party. All this mess started with Uhuru and ends with Uhuru. There is no hurry for the DP to resign from Jubilee to UDA. We will respect the law when the right time comes,” he added.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said resignation will be a sign of cowardice hence the DP will continue being in government and Jubilee Party noting that Dr Ruto is likely to quit on or before March 26.

“Resignation is an act of cowardice. If we would have resigned, how would Kenyans know that we have evils, dishonesty, tyrants, selfish, thankless people in the Jubilee Party?” he posed.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome added: “What is going on is just a formality and the President is at liberty to sit in his house or any other venue to complete what he undemocratically started. President Kenyatta should resign for messing up Jubilee.”

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata offered: “When the time comes, he will resign. For now, DP wants to continue making monetary contributions to the Jubilee party. There is no reason justifying resignation. DP has no problem with the President. We understand the President’s actions are being instigated by Baba.”

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu recently said that the DP and all Jubilee MPs allied to him have until March 26 to formally join UDA.

“Anybody seeking to participate in the General Election should be a member of the political party of his choice by March 26,” said the registrar.

The date is the last day the law requires political parties to submit their membership register to the political parties’ registrar.