Malala reads betrayal as Coast lawmakers gun for Senate seat 

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has started the process of kicking out Mr Cleophas Malala from the Senate deputy minority leader position.

The seat is likely to go to a lawmaker from the Coast.

Four Coast senators met the party leadership at the Chungwa House ODM headquarters on Thursday and expressed interest in the position.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna hosted senators Mohammed Faki of Mombasa, Mr Steward Madzayo (Kilifi), Mr Issa Boy Juma (Kwale) and Mr Jones Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

The four unanimously chose Mr Madzayo to replace the Kakamega senator as deputy minority leader.

Later, Mr Sifuna said he and the four discussed issues to with the party’s stand on several matters in the Senate.

Mr Malala is accused of going against the ODM position on the revenue-sharing formula.

“Now that he sees no value in ODM and its leadership, the Kakamega senator should relinquish the seat we gave him and not wait to be kicked out,” an ODM official told the Saturday Nation.

Mr Malala pointed the finger at Mr Sifuna, not ODM leader Raila Odinga, for his tribulations.

“I know Baba is not for it. It is Sifuna who has been pushing for this because of our differences in Western Kenya,” the Kakamega senator said.

“I have been very faithful but will live to fight another day if that is what they have decided.”

Mr Sifuna said he is not competing with the senator for anything.

Unanimously elected

“I supported Malala wholeheartedly in the last three years. He is paying for his greed and should carry his cross,” the ODM Secretary-general said.

Mr Malala said it would be betrayal if his removal is being instigated by senators from the Coast “because I defended the region when the revenue-sharing formula was tabled in the House”.

“It is a stab in the back and I leave everything to God. It is unfortunate that after we succeeded together, they are now part of the team working for my removal,” he said.

Mr Malala, however, said senators from the Coast lack the numbers to have him removed from the seat.

"They will have to seek support from others. If it is about my stand on the revenue-sharing formula, let everybody know that there was no official coalition position,” he added.

Mr Madzayo did not respond to queries on the issue from the by Saturday Nation.

Mr Malala was unanimously elected to deputies Siaya Senator James Orengo in May 2018.

Mr Orengo, who was until that time the deputy minority leader, was elevated when Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula was voted out.

Last month, Mr Odinga publicly criticised the Kakamega senator for rejecting the third generation revenue-sharing formula during the debate in Senate.

The ODM leader even accused Mr Malala of faking his own arrest.