Make the right decision this time, DAP-K advises Kalonzo

Leaders of the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) have asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Azimio la Umoja alliance without issuing too many demands.

Led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, the leaders on Wednesday called out Mr Musyoka “for not making the right decision in 2007” and asked him to make up his mind and join Azimio.

“We welcome you to Azimio but don’t come with too many demands. The three governors from Ukambani have already joined Azimio,” Mr Wamalwa said, adding that had Mr Musyoka teamed up with ODM leader Raila Odinga or former President Mwai Kibaki in the 2007 elections, the country would be in a different place politically.

“So I want to call on him not to make the wrong decision this time,” Mr Wamalwa said.

DAP-K leader Wafula Wamunyinyi said the Nasa marriage is dead and should not be dragged into the Azimio alliance.

“Just like it is said ‘until death do us part’, the Nasa marriage, for all practical purposes, is dead and should not affect or be dragged into the Azimio marriage,” Mr Wamunyinyi said.

“Do not bring Nasa into this; it died a long time ago. All Kenyans know that Nasa was buried and the only thing remaining is the death certificate of Nasa.”

Secret election pact

Mr Musyoka kicked up a storm a few days ago, citing a secret 2017 election pact that he said bound Mr Odinga to back him for the top job in August.

The Wiper leader said the secret pact was outside the Nasa coalition agreement and bound Mr Odinga to support him whether he won or lost in the 2017 election.

But Mr Wamunyinyi said the Azimio coalition had already chosen a flag-bearer and is no longer a three-legged stool comprising ODM, Jubilee and Azimio affiliate parties, and that when the Mr Musyoka-led One Kenya Alliance (OKA) comes on board, it will be a four-legged stool, which is more stable.

“We welcome the OKA team to join Azimio without too many conditions to allow the Azimio ship to sail through in forming the next government. It's already [concluded] — Raila is our candidate. We have already chosen our presidential candidate for Azimio,” Mr Wamunyinyi said.

“Even if (Mr Musyoka) doesn’t come, we will still win. We urge him and others to stop delaying us.”

On March 1, the Wiper party leader asked Mr Odinga to honour their 2017 agreement to back him for President in 2022.

Mr Musyoka said Mr Odinga had could abide by the terms of what he called a “binding legal agreement” or act in utter defiance.

"As we engage in fresh talks, this document forms the basis for such negotiations," said Mr Musyoka.

Defectors

During the DAP-K meeting held in Nairobi, the party received defectors from other outfits, among them the UDA national deputy organising secretary Wanjala Iyaya, who announced he will vie for the Webuye East parliamentary seat.

Another was Mr Daniel Mugoria, who was a chief officer in the Busia County government and who ditched ODM. He will contest the Busia governor’s seat.

Mr Mugoria said the Mulembe nation has been united under the DAP-K as he praised CS Wamalwa, saying he is what Western Kenya people needed.

“Mulembe nation has been united under the DAP-K and it will continue coming together under Eugene Wamalwa,” Mr Mugoria said.