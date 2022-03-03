Make the right decision this time, DAP-K advises Kalonzo

DAP-K leader Wafula Wamunyinyi

DAP-K leader Wafula Wamunyinyi who has told Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the Nasa marriage is dead and should not be dragged into the Azimio alliance.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Simiyu

Leaders of the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) have asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Azimio la Umoja alliance without issuing too many demands.

