MaDVD’s art of speaking out of both sides of mouth

Events of the past week can make one think that Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is more of a tape cassette than a digital versatile disc (DVD).

Tape cassettes have side A and B whereas DVDs carry all information on one side. Mr Mudavadi, or MaDVD, as some call him, has two sides to him on the issue of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On side A, before Mr Mudavadi switched political camps in January, he was singing praises for the BBI constitutional amendment push termed “reggae” by its promoters. The main song for this side has been Lucky Dube’s Nobody Can Stop Reggae.

Since joining ranks with Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Mudavadi is now on side B, where he has turned into a fervent critic of the BBI. This is a side that should have Nonini’s Kataa Hiyo as the main track.

Perusing the Nation Media Group’s file photos, a number of images taken of Mr Mudavadi over the past few months tell the story of his complete switch from side A to B that has seen him change not just the tune but also the voice.

Reviewing the photos leaves an impression that if Mudavadi is still Messi – as he called himself when gunning for the presidency in 2013 – he is a Messi that plays for and against his team during the same match.

One of the photos captured Mr Mudavadi on November 26, 2020. This is a day after the launch of signature collection to help the bill proceed to the next step. Mudavadi was photographed appending his signature to a dummy bill at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

At the November 26 event, Mr Mudavadi, who was speaking in his Nairobi office, drummed up support for the BBI. Four days later, he would be photographed when his party launched the signature collection for the document.

Another photo was taken on March 23, 2021. By this time, a referendum was on the horizon but the High Court had slammed brakes on the process. Mr Mudavadi asked Kenyans to support the initiative because despite being costly, it would address the problems facing Kenya’s electoral process.

Then came May 13, 2021 when the High Court dismissed the initiative, declaring it unconstitutional. Two days later, Mr Mudavadi issued a statement saying the BBI process shouldn’t be completely abandoned but be converted into a parliamentary initiative.

Another photo of Mr Mudavadi captured him in his signature benign face on August 3, 2021 when he announced that his party had formally applied to leave the National Super Alliance coalition. This marked a major turning point in the convictions of Mr Mudavadi.

Enter the “Earthquake” of January 23 – when Mr Mudavadi publicly joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp – and the result is a totally different MaDVD. He turned from a Messi attacking for his country Argentina to a Messi firing shots for Brazil, one of their South American arch-rivals.

And so on Friday, a photo of Mr Mudavadi that entered the files had him reading a statement on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. His remarks were that the Auditor-General should probe the funds spent on the BBI process.

“The public funds used in the unconstitutional process were not appropriated by the National Assembly for that purpose but were rather an illegal diversion of public cash by some accounting officers who decided to use their offices to finance politics,” he said.

From proponent to opponent in less than a year.