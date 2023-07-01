Luo Council of Elders rift widens
The rift in the Luo Council of Elders has widened after the body's secretary-general, Adera Osawa, rejected the election of former Jaramogi Oginda Odinga aide Odungi Randa as the group's new leader.
Mr Osawa accused ODM party leader Raila Odinga of imposing Mr Randa on the Luo community.
Mr Randa was unveiled as the ninth ker (council leader) at an event at Homa Bay High School on Saturday.
This was after elders from Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisumu held a private meeting and decided to elect him as their leader.
Their choice was based on a consensus meeting held on Friday and Saturday.
Mr Randa was later crowned at an event attended by Mr Odinga, his wife Ida and Nyanza governors Gladys Wanga, James Orengo and Ochilo Ayacko.
Mombasa Governor Abulswamad Nasir and Luo MPs also attended the event at Homa Bay High School.
But it has emerged that there were some differences over who should have been the Ker.
Mr Osawa opposed the exercise, saying it was not the will of the elders.
According to him, the new Ker was chosen based on the will of Mr Odinga and not the elders.
Mr Osawa was one of three candidates vying for the seat left vacant by the death of Opiyo Otondi in February.
Another candidate was James Ayaga of Siaya, who was said to have come second after the consensus meeting.
He accepted the outcome of the consensus meeting and vowed to work with the new Ker as his assistant.
As Mr Randa was being installed, Mr Osawa left Homa Bay in protest and returned to his home in Mirogi.
He said he would not take any action against the exercise.
However, he vowed not to take part in any of the outfit's activities.
"The election was not based on census but on the will of one person who dictates everything the elders do," Mr Osawa said.
During the consensus meeting, selected elders from Luo Nyanza counties voted for the three candidates.
According to Mr Osawa, he received support from Migori, where he is from, and Homa Bay, which did not field a candidate. He added that in Kisumu, he received the same number of votes as Mr Randa."I got the same number of votes as James Ayaga when the elders of Siaya voted. That makes me the winner," said Mr Osawa. He told journalists that the only position he wanted in the council was the chairmanship. The emerging council tussle is likely to further divide the Luo elders.Another group led by Nyandiko Ongadi is already claiming control of the council. Mr Ongadi says he has the outfit's registration documents and should be recognised as a ker. He commands a number of community elders and is backed by various government officials. There was some confusion when Mr Randa was officially presented to the public. Otondi's widow, Lilian, was the first to announce that Mr Randa was the one chosen by the elders. The role of declaring Ker is reserved for the elders. According to her, the spirits of Otondi had sent her a message that Mr Randa should lead the Luo community.He gave the new Ker a fly whisk that Otondi had used. Some elders were concerned about whether she had done the right thing, as some accused her of crossing boundaries. After being installed, Mr Randa vowed not to engage in corruption, saying he would not be used by others to divide the Luos."I will not engage the enemy who may use the opportunity to divide us," Mr Randa said.