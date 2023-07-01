Luo Council of Elders rift widens

The rift in the Luo Council of Elders has widened after the body's secretary-general, Adera Osawa, rejected the election of former Jaramogi Oginda Odinga aide Odungi Randa as the group's new leader.

Mr Osawa accused ODM party leader Raila Odinga of imposing Mr Randa on the Luo community.

Mr Randa was unveiled as the ninth ker (council leader) at an event at Homa Bay High School on Saturday.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders pose for a photo with the Luo Council of Elders leader Odungi Randa after he was installed at Homa Bay High School on July 1, 2023. Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

This was after elders from Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisumu held a private meeting and decided to elect him as their leader.

Their choice was based on a consensus meeting held on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Randa was later crowned at an event attended by Mr Odinga, his wife Ida and Nyanza governors Gladys Wanga, James Orengo and Ochilo Ayacko.

Mombasa Governor Abulswamad Nasir and Luo MPs also attended the event at Homa Bay High School.

But it has emerged that there were some differences over who should have been the Ker.

Mr Osawa opposed the exercise, saying it was not the will of the elders.

According to him, the new Ker was chosen based on the will of Mr Odinga and not the elders.

Mr Osawa was one of three candidates vying for the seat left vacant by the death of Opiyo Otondi in February.

Another candidate was James Ayaga of Siaya, who was said to have come second after the consensus meeting.

He accepted the outcome of the consensus meeting and vowed to work with the new Ker as his assistant.

As Mr Randa was being installed, Mr Osawa left Homa Bay in protest and returned to his home in Mirogi.

Newly installed Luo Council of Elders leader Odungi Randa. Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

He said he would not take any action against the exercise.

However, he vowed not to take part in any of the outfit's activities.

"The election was not based on census but on the will of one person who dictates everything the elders do," Mr Osawa said.

During the consensus meeting, selected elders from Luo Nyanza counties voted for the three candidates.