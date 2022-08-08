Locals destroy IEBC materials in Chuka/Igambang'ombe

Unknown assailants in Chuka/Igambang'ombe this morning waylaid a vehicle ferrying IEBC material to be used in tomorrows polls.

The perpetrators destroyed sealed boxes containing ballot papers and IEBC official badges scattering them in the scene.

Electoral body officials say they were being taken to polling stations in Igambang'ombe Sub-county from Chuka sub county.

Earlier in July, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that no extra ballot paper would be printed for the August elections.

"We are only printing ballot papers to the tune of 22,120,458 which is the number of registered voters, so you multiply that with the 6 elective positions and you get the total number of ballot papers being printed" announced Mr Chebukati.