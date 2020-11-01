Livondo, Ndolo turn church service into BBI sermon

BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) politics took centre stage during a Sunday service at the Nakuru Metro Church attended by politician Stanley Livondo and former Makadara Member of Parliament Reuben Ndolo.

The politicians, who spoke during a fundraising at the church, vowed to use all resources available to them to ensure the BBI report’s proposals sail through.

“I call upon Kenyans to carefully read the document and internalise it. It is meant to bring inclusivity, peace, unity and nationalism in Kenya. BBI is the best legacy that President Uhuru Kenyatta will leave for Kenyans,” claimed Mr Livondo.

He noted that the BBI report needs some refining to avoid constitutional hurdles in future, which may again require amendments.

"The BBI needs some reviewing and all Kenyans should be given an opportunity to positively critique the report. Let there be an honest debate about BBI which involves all Kenyans,” added the politician.

Mr Ndolo reiterated that the final BBI report should be a document that will take care of future generations.

“The BBI report proposals will unite Kenyans and that is why I call upon Kenyans to engage in a sober debate over it, to ensure the country achieves the much-needed unity. We shall marshal all resources available to ensure the BBI report’s proposals are implemented, “stated Mr Ndolo.

They also used the church service as an opportunity to ask Deputy President William Ruto to support the document, claiming his hardline stance may see him fade away into political oblivion after the 2022 General Elections.