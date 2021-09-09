President Uhuru Kenyatta
Limuru III: Inside Uhuru allies’ plan

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • Limuru III is seen as a response to a meeting last weekend by Deputy President William Ruto-allied leaders from central Kenya, in which they endorsed him as their preferred 2022 candidate in the hope of producing a running mate.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet in Limuru in the next two weeks to plot his succession and unite his supporters in light of the political confusion that has hit the region.

