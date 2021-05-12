Jubilee picks Leshore to replace Mwaura in Senate

The ruling Jubilee Party has picked former Samburu senator Sammy Leshore to replace Mr Isaac Mwaura as a member of the Senate representing persons with disabilities.

In a gazette notice dated May 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Mr Mwaura’s name had been deleted from the list of members nominated to represent people living with disabilities.

"The deleted nominee stands disqualified as the member to the Senate representing persons with disabilities,” read the gazette notice.

Mr Leshore served as the first Samburu Senator from 2013 to 2017.

A gazette notice by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka dated May 10, 2021 declared Mr Mwaura’s seat vacant.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and Section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98(1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from 7th May 2021,” the notice said.

Disloyalty to Jubilee

Mr Mwaura was recently dealt a blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision by the Jubilee Party to expel him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another political outfit, the United Democratic Alliance (Uda), which is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto.

The picking of Mr Leshore to join the Senate came even as the High Court issued an injunction blocking the implementation of Speaker Lusaka’s gazette notice declaring Mr Mwaura’s seat vacant.

On Monday, Justice Joseph Sergon gave interim orders stopping Speaker Lusaka from acting on the decision made by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal which upheld Jubilee’s verdict to expel the embattled legislator on grounds of indiscipline.

Mr Mwaura has been embroiled in a battle with the Jubilee Party over his expulsion since February.



