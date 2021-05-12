Jubilee picks Leshore to replace Mwaura in Senate

Former Samburu senator Sammy Leshore who has been picked to replace Mr Isaac Mwaura as a member of the Senate representing persons with disabilities.

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

The ruling Jubilee Party has picked former Samburu senator Sammy Leshore to replace Mr Isaac Mwaura as a member of the Senate representing persons with disabilities.

