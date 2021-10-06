Lee Kinyanjui: Why I formed Ubuntu party

Less than 11 months to the 2022 General Election, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has finally broken his silence on his recent move to form his own political outfit, the Ubuntu People's Forum (UPF).

UPF is expected to alter the political equation in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, which has been sending mixed signals on who it will back to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, Mr Kinyanjui for the first time openly admitted he is behind the new party and gave the clearest indication that he will defend his seat on UPF.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Sylivia Anyango, the new county executive for Sports and Youth, he explained that he tapped South Africa's rich political history in making his decision.

"l have been inspired by a South African concept called Ubuntu, which means I am because of you. We are brothers, it is not about me alone, it is about us as a community," he said.

"It is time to return humanity to our politics. In the coming days we will take time to explain this principle."

UPF was previously known as the Citizens Convention Party (CCP), according to a notice issued by the Registrar of Political Parties.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 20 (i) (e) and (ef) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that Citizens Convention Party (CCP) intends to change its party particulars,” a statement from the registrar says.

The party now joins at least 20 others with roots in Mt Kenya.

Other parties formed recently include The Service Party (TSP) allied to Mwangi Kiunjuri and Chama Cha Kazi, linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who has said he will vie for the presidency, has formed The Usawa Kwa Wote party.

From the region, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Mr Wa Iria, Mr Kiunjuri, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi are among those who have declared their interest in the presidency in 2022.

Although Mr Kinyanjui is yet to officially unveil the party, the Nation has learnt that UPF is headed by his close associates, including Samuel Kinya Rukahu, the party leader.

UPF's leadership is dominated by the governor's political advisers, including youth leader Kenneth Kuria Mbaria, who decamped from Gideon Moi’s Kanu, where he held a similar position, Beatrice Nyawira Wambugu (chairperson) and Njoroge Gichuhi (secretary-general).

Ms Nyawira played a critical role in Mr Kinyanjui’s 2017 campaigns while Mr Gichuhi is his current chief of staff.

Moses Esekon, who led Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns among the youth in Nakuru County, is the representative for marginalised groups.

In a recent TV interview, Governor Kinyanjui said that Nakuru County must be at the negotiating table for the next government, citing the region’s lack of representation in key State postings.

"We have the capacity of forming our own political party and this time round we must be at the negotiation table. There has been great conversation around the voting pattern of people from the Mt Kenya region. As a leader from the region, I have keenly observed their actions over time and made conclusions," he said.

"Voters from Mt Kenya region are never blind in making choices at the ballot and a time has come when all candidates have equal chances to sell their manifestos to the mountain. It is a great fallacy to say an individual is not sellable. It is his agenda that might not be sellable but not the individual."

The decision to acquire a party is seen as a bold move by the Nakuru governor, who has over the years been perceived as a cautious and measured politician.

However, as the clock ticks towards the 2022 elections, the county boss seems to be shaking his tag.

For instance, addressing the new media in his office recently, he openly called for the sacking of Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju, vice-chair David Murathe and the entire secretariat, blaming them for the party’s dwindling popularity.

Asked if he is being sought to become a running mate for a presidential contender, Mr Kinyanjui has remained tight-lipped and left many guessing his next move.

Within two months, Governor Kinyanjui has held meetings and hosted top political players, who have also intensified forays into the vote-rich Nakuru to make declarations and political pronouncements.

In the past few months, at least six presidential aspirants in the 2022 Uhuru Kenyatta succession race have toured the region.

The latest was with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in Nakuru town.

Others include Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who also in June held a series of meetings with local leaders and key influencers, including business and political leaders.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has also visited Nakuru, paying Governor Kinyanjui a courtesy call in his office.

On July 25, businessman Jimi Wanjigi also visited Nakuru County as part of his efforts to woo the vote-rich Rift Valley region as the 2022 battle for the presidency intensifies.

The revelations that Mr Kinyanjui could be a sought-after running mate come as forays in President Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard by 2022 presidential hopefuls have lifted the lid on the huge dilemma of identifying their running mates.

Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi have been visiting the region, engaging locals and attending events, including church services, to woo the vote-rich region.

They are rumoured to be courting running mates from the region.