Learn from history, Ruto allies now tell President Kenyatta

Kenya Kwanza coalition leaders yesterday told President Uhuru Kenyatta to steer clear of his succession.

The leaders who addressed a rally in Tononoka, Mombasa county, said it is not the duty of the President to decide who his successor should be.

Deputy President William Ruto, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress (ANC) chief Musalia Mudavadi and a host of lawmakers addressed the meeting.

They said Mr Kenyatta should learn from history when President Daniel arap Moi attempted to “impose” him on Kenyans in 2002.

“He should remember that (President Mwai) Kibaki was not involved in his succession. If President Kenyatta wants the dignity, loyalty and respect which Mr Kibaki enjoys, he should follow the same path. He has no right to choose his successor,” Senator Wetang’ula said.

Circumvent the law

Mr Mudavadi said reports of the President playing a key role identifying Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s running mate “have confirmed the former Prime Minister is a State project”.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua urged President Kenyatta to allow Kenyans to elect whoever they want in August without coercion.

“He should not try to circumvent the law and attempt to be in charge of a government when his term is over. Kenyans must be allowed to elect their leaders,” Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Mudavadi said being a State project “comes with the curse of incumbency”.

“I know how this works. I was a victim when vice president in 2002. We know Mr Kenyatta is the patron of Azimio La Umoja coalition and Mr Odinga is its project. Let Kenyans decide,” he said.

In Kwale, Dr Ruto said the President should allow Kenyans to exercise their right to vote without undue influence when his term is ending.

“We know there is a plan by the President to choose a person he wants so that he can remain in power indirectly. It is acceptable. They are choosing someone who will only take care of their demands and interests,” Dr Ruto said.

“They sit in hotels, offices and boardrooms to plan the government. Let them know that Kenyans will not vote for a project.”

At the rallies were MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Feisal Bader (Msambweni) and Kilifi South’s Owen Baya.

Others were Alice Wahome of Kandara, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Kimani Ichung’wa ( Kikuyu).

Ms Wahome said President Kenyatta should stay away from politics after his retirement.

Better economy

“He should not decide for us who to take over from him. He should not even choose the deputy president. President Kenyatta’s second and final term is ending and he should stay away from politics,” she said.

Dr Ruto launched a county recording studio and the second phase of Kwale stadium repairs.

He promised Kwale residents a better economy as he campaigned for Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani who is seeking to take over from Governor Salim Mvurya.

He said Mr Mvurya and his deputy brought development to the “once marginalised” Kwale county.

“Governor Mvurya has proved to be a development-oriented leader and stands out among other county bosses,” the DP said.

“For that reason, allow him to join Mr Wetang’ula and Mr Mudavadi in the national table. Let him be among the decision-makers in the coming government.