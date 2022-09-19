Leaders taste voters’ fury as two-thirds are sent packing

Voters demonstrated their displeasure at some of their leaders, punishing them by sending home a vast majority of them at the ballot.

Consequently, at least two-thirds of elected leaders across all positions are newcomers.

Save for 22 governors who had served two terms and could not vie for a third one, the other politicians who tried to defend their seats were kicked out by voters.

But even some second-term governors who tried to get other positions, such as Prof Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni, who tried to get into the Senate, were defeated at the polls.

Besides apparent displeasure with their performance, voters also punished politicians who sought to defend their terms on tickets considered unpopular in their areas as the influence of the presidential candidates and the “six-piece” voting pattern swept most out of power.

This is the fate that befell the likes of Kanini Kega, Amos Kimunya, Jeremiah Kioni, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who were swept out by President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Mt Kenya region.

MPs will attend a week-long induction at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi this week. Governors had theirs last week in Mombasa. For many of the attendees, it will be a reminder that power is transient and the voter is the boss in deciding their fate.

Voters in 113 constituencies opted for new faces. One of the long-serving MPs voted out was Naomi Shaban, who had been Taveta MP since 2002. She conceded defeat even before results were announced after losing to Bwire Okano of the Wiper party.

Another long-serving MP was Kitutu Chache North’s Jimmy Angwenyi, who lost to 33-year-old Japheth Nyakundi of UDA. Mr Angwenyi has served as an MP for four terms.

Two-term Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was defeated by Mr Bernard Kitur of UDA while Keiyo North MP James Murgor lost to Adams Kipsanai of UDA. In Nairobi, former Langata MP Nixon Korir conceded to Phelix Odiwuor, the comedian known as Jalang’o.

At least one constituency in 41 counties has a new MP, with Kisii, Nairobi, and Nyeri having the highest number at six each. Kisii has nine constituencies while Nairobi has 17. Nyeri, with six constituencies, is the only county that has all new MPs. In Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s backyard, the UDA wave swept out prominent MPs, including Mr Kega, who chose to remain loyal to Jubilee Party and was edged out by UDA’s Njoroge Wainaina. Mr Ngunjiri Wambugu, who also sought to defend his Nyeri Town seat on a Jubilee ticket, was defeated by Duncan Mathenge of UDA.

At the Senate, there are 26 new faces. One of the senators who trounced bigwigs is Alex Mundingi of Embu. Mr Mundigi astonished many after flooring former governor Martin Wambora, his deputy, David Kariuki, incumbent Senator Njeru Ndwiga, former National Assembly Chief Whip Norman Nyagah, and former Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo.

Former governors Jackson Mandago and Ali Roba were elected senators after serving the mandatory two terms in their counties.

Former James Nyoro was defeated by Kimani Wamatangi for the Kiambu seat, while in Meru, incumbent Kiraitu Murungi was floored by Kawira Mwangaza. Nakuru’s Lee Kinyanjui also became a victim of the UDA wave as Susan Kihika carried the day.