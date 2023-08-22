Leaders split on President Ruto’s visit to Western

President William Ruto’s planned visit to the Western region next week has not only raised expectations among locals but also exposed the challenge of building Luhya unity.

UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala said the President held a meeting with leaders from the region at State House last Saturday where they discussed various issues touching on development projects, reviving collapsed industries and strengthening the party in the region.

“I was privileged to lead a delegation of leaders from our vast Mulembe Nation to meet President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. Leaders from the five counties of Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia and Busia prioritised key projects to be presented to the President for implementation during his visit from August 27 to30,” said Mr Malala.

Leaders who attended the State House meeting included Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, MPs Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Titus Khamala (Lurambi) and Mary Emase (Teso South), former MP Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), David Wamatsi (Utalii College chairman) and Seth Panyako (nurses union secretary-general), among others.

Former Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati led a team of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya defectors.

But Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale faulted the list of leaders who visited State House, claiming that key politicians from the region were left out by the organisers.

“This meeting was supposed to be all-inclusive, with all MPs, senators, governors, MCAs and opinion leaders. We have unique challenges that needed to be presented to the President, but we were not involved in the planning. We expected (Musalia) Mudavadi and (Moses) Wetang’ula to lead the delegation to meet the President because they have a big say in the region and in the Kenya Kwanza government,” said Mr Khalwale.

“There are only three factors in Luhya leadership—Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Boni Khalwale. You cannot plan anything in Western without the input of these leaders,” he added.

The senator alleged that there was a plan to undermine the Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula during the tour.

During the four-day development tour, Mr Malala said, the President would inspect and launch key projects in the list submitted by the leaders. High on the list is the revival of Mumias Sugar Company.

The planned construction of the multi-million Kakamega gold refinery in Ikolomani, upgrading of the Sh6 billion Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital, completion of Bukhungu stadium, construction of a granite factory in Vihiga and cotton ginneries in Busia have also been lined up for the President’s attention.