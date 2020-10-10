Leaders pledge support for Raila and Matiang’i

A group of politicians from Nyanza pledged support for ODM leader Raila Odinga and Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, declaring that the two had the region’s blessings to lead their communities in negotiating for key stake in the country’s political future.

Speaking at a funeral in Kisii on Friday, the leaders said that Nyanza will listen and follow the directions provided by Mr Odinga and Dr Matiang’i ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In what appeared to be a call by the politicians to rally their communities behind their own, the leaders vowed to support and protect Mr Odinga and Mr Matiang’i‘s efforts to spearhead the country’s unity and development agenda.

The politicians were speaking at Igare in Bobasi constituency, during the burial of the father of Taita Taveta directors of communications Dennis Onsarigo.

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and James Ongwae (Kisii), Senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Kisii Woman rep Janet Ongera and MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Innocent Obiri (Bobasi) attended the burial. Mr Odinga defended the Interior CS from attacks by some leaders, saying they were aimed at derailing him from serving Kenyans.

Hustler politics

“He is doing a good job. He is my son and I know him well. But he is not being given ample time to work,” said Mr Odinga as he called on residents to rally behind the CS.

Mr Odinga was referring to attack of the Interior CS by DP Ruto’s allies. Mr Orengo told DP Ruto to stop the attacks on Dr Matiang’i pointing out that if he had problems with anyone in government, he should table his concerns at Cabinet.

“I urge Kisii people not to allow anyone to come here and soil Dr Matiang’i’s name. I will politically deal with anyone who soils the Cabinet secretary’s name,” said Mr Orengo.

Mr Mohamed dared the DP to quit the government, saying his time in Jubilee is up.

“If he is tired of being in government, let him ship out and come face us as politicians. Let him not use government resources to fight the same government he serves,” said Mr Mohamed.

He said Nyanza is solidly behind Mr Odinga and vowed not to allow the hustler politics being propagated by Dr Ruto to prevail.

DP allies have in the past used their rallies in the region to attack the CS even in their presence of Dr Ruto. Mr Odinga while using a parable of a mad man, said those attacking him and President Kenyatta are exposing themselves of having unsound mind.

“Those running up and down now will finally get exhausted. We are watching,” he said in apparent reference to Dr Ruto’s trips across the country.

On Thursday, the DP was put on his defence over his polarising premature political campaigns and recent utterances against State agencies during a stormy Cabinet meeting in which some members dared him to resign.

Political gathering

The meeting took place as dozens of police officers were mobilised to scuttle a political gathering he was to address in Kebirigo, Nyamira County. Police also stopped a meeting which the DP was to hold at Kenyenya yesterday, 30 kilometres away from where Mr Odinga was attending the burial.

The police said they were implementing the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) order, which was formulated soon after the government discovered that the ongoing presidential campaigns were turning bloody in some parts of the country.

The new policy was communicated by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua. Mr Kinyua said the political situation was creating fear, despondency and political uncertainty.

Mr Odinga before attending the burial led a leader’s meeting at Nyamagwa Girls High School where they hit at the DP over his hustler politics.

The ODM leader, together with other politicians, said the country will not be built by a wheel barrow economy and challenged Dr Ruto to offer sustainable programmes.

“The Building Bridges Initiative will ensure proper economic programmes in the country. The youth will benefit immensely,” said Mr Odinga.

rmbula@ke.nationmedia.com