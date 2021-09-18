Lawyer Morara Omoke takes BBI fight to Supreme Court

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Supreme Court has been petitioned to determine whether a Bill to amend the Constitution should concern one or multiple issues, as battle between the government and a group of private citizens on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) start taking shape at the top court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.