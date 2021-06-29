Lawyer Cliff Ombeta eyes Bonchari MP seat on UDA ticket

Even before the dust settles after a tense by-election in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, lawyer Cliff Ombeta has declared interest in the parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Mr Ombeta said Tuesday that he dropped his bid to vie for the seat in the mini-poll and agreed to support Teresa Bitutu, widow of Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka.

He said they supported Ms Bitutu as agreed and that he therefore shelved his ambition to vie in the mini-poll for her sake.

In an interview with the Nation, however, he said “it is now time for people to pursue their own path.

“Bitutu vied on the UDA ticket but did not succeed. The initial plan was to support her and move on, but we did not cross that river. We must chat our own ways forward,” he said.

“I will vie for the Bonchari parliamentary seat in 2022 on an UDA ticket. We are not wasting any time ... we have started campaigning.”

UDA office opened

The renowned criminal lawyer noted that he has already started promoting UDA in the region.

He has opened a UDA constituency office in Suneka Township.

Mr Ombeta has also been seen several times in Nairobi, posing for photographs with Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with UDA.

DP Ruto wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he leaves office as expected in 2022.

Competition

In the 2022 election, Mr Ombeta will vie against Pavel Oimeke, who won the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

The Nairobi-based lawyer will fight for the UDA nomination ticket against Ms Bitutu, who has declared in vying for the seat again on the same ticket.

Ms Bitutu is actively involved in the recruitment of UDA members and has vowed to put up a more spirited campaign compared to the one witnessed ahead of the mini-poll.

In the Bonchari by-election in May , Ms Bitutu came third with 6,964 votes.

“The competition was very tough and the circumstances were very difficult. The heavy presence of police and the involvement of county officials disadvantaged me, denying me victory,” she said in an interview with the Nation.

She said she sought sympathy votes following her husband’s death but will campaign for her own unique votes in 2022.

“I am inspired. I will perform even better,” she said.

ODM wave

The lawyer added that he is already mobilising voters to rally behind him in the next poll.

“My priorities for the people of Bonchari are well cut. I will focus on development,” he said, acknowledging that fighting the ODM wave in the region will be an uphill task.

Kisii remains an ODM stronghold as was proven during the Bonchari and Kiamokama ward by-election.

However, UDA has made inroads in Kisii despite being a relatively new party, with several elected leaders eyeing it.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, EALA MP Charles Nyachae, Bomachoge Chache MP Alfah Miruka and his South Mugirango counterpart Silvanus Osoro are some of the leaders courting UDA in Kisii.

Others are businessmen Jhanda Zaheer and Don Bosco Gichana.