Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

BBI report Kisii

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister with copies of the BBI report during its presentation at the Kisii State Lodge in October 2020.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  David Mwere

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) continues to face hurdles even as its promoters race against time to ensure it is implemented despite Kenyans battling a pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.