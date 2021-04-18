Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) continues to face hurdles even as its promoters race against time to ensure it is implemented despite Kenyans battling a pandemic.

Fears have been growing of BBI timelines being affected by the health situation in the country, the delay by Parliament to approve the document as well as lack of money for the planned referendum.

Fresh demands by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies and several top politicians to shelve the BBI process and the money channelled to cushioning Kenyans against the effects of the pandemic are also complicating the campaign.

Some Sh14.39 billion has been set aside for the vote in the 2021/22 financial year.

The allocation is contained in the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 that was passed by the National Assembly and taken to the Senate for concurrence last month.

But calls for the money to be used to address the economic effects of Covid-19 are gaining momentum, even as the two experts – Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote and Dr Collins Odote – appointed by the joint Legal Affairs Committee considering the BBI report are expected to present their final report to the team tomorrow.

The committee has also scheduled a meeting on the same day to consider the report and harmonise it into a final document ahead of either a special sitting or the resumption of ordinary House sittings sitting on May 4.

Priorities amid pandemic

Even as the lawmakers grapple with the passage of the bill, pressure is piling to shelve the BBI plans.

BBI proponents have also found themselves in an awkward position, following suggestions to amend the report.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen argues that the pandemic “is a reality that must be confronted for the sake of Kenyans”.

“To spend Sh14 billion on a referendum is being insensitive to the millions of suffering Kenyans,” Mr Murkomen said.

“Businesses have shut and hospitals are overwhelmed by patients.”

He added that the government should reintroduce tax relief for businesses and encourage programmes that create employment.

“We should shelve our discussions about the referendum, political and offices and channel as many resources as possible into helping Kenyans,” he said.

He added said Kenyans expect the committee handling the BBI document “to draft a robust report that identifies contentious issues for amendment”.

“Bigger picture”

However, National Assembly Majority Leader John Mbadi says the country’s economy was depressed even before the pandemic, adding that Kenyans “should look at the bigger picture”.

“I agree that we should support businesses and help those who have lost their income but we must not deviate from BBI. The pandemic is here and we must deal with it,” Mr Mbadi said.

BBI Steering Committee Vice-Chairman Adams Oloo also cast doubts on whether the timelines would be met.

“Even as we wait for the BBI to go through the referendum, there are challenges of implementation. We know there was a timeline. But the jury is till out on whether that timeline will be met,” Dr Oloo said.