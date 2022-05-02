Kuppet official Zablon Awange to vie for Kisumu Central MP seat

Kisumu County Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Executive Secretary Zablon Awange has been cleared to vie for Kisumu Central Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

Mr Awange, whose symbol is shirt button, will now face off with incumbent MP Fred Ouda and business man Dr Joshua Oron.

Mr Ouda lost in the ODM nominations to Mr Oron and will now defend his seat on an independent ticket.

“Pursuant to section 34 (fb) of the political parties Act 2011, your application was considered and the symbol ‘button’ does not resemble the symbol of a registered political party, therefore the symbol is available for use.

“Kindly submit the symbol to IEBC, pursuant to section 32 Elections Act, 2011,” states the letter by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, which was received by the electoral agency on Monday.

Speaking to Nation.Africa moments after clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi on Monday, Mr Awange said he did not take part in the ODM primaries because of “controversies.”

“I didn’t want to subject myself to unnecessary controversies, I wanted the IEBC to be the final judge of my strengths,” Mr Awange said.

I had witnessed violence that characterised nominations, I didn’t want to be part of that. I am urging all candidates to be peaceful during the August 9 polls, he said.

The Kuppet official added that he was compelled to seek an independent ticket after realising that “the ODM nomination kits could have been pre-programmed in favour of certain preferred candidates.”

“Elections should never be violent because that was the essence of the handshake between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

Mr Awange promised to foster peace and to ensure that education standards in the constituency are uplifted.

“We have witnessed a lot of wastage in secondary and primary schools. Many learners cannot proceed to higher levels due to skewed allocation of constituency bursaries in Kisumu Central constituency.

He said there was a need to give the bonafide students of Kisumu Central opportunities to proceed with their education.

“We need to improve the provision of health services in the constituency,” he said, noting that most people in Manyatta, Nyalenda and Obunga slums cannot access adequate health care.

Mr Awange said most traders in the constituency, who lost their businesses due to demolitions, had not been resettled.

“It is unfortunate that even those who were allocated spaces at Uhuru Business Centre were not authentic business people.

“Education standards in Kisumu County have gone down and we need a legislator who understands education policies,” said Mr Awange who promised to address challenges facing teachers.

“Time has come when teachers must join politics, they must take part in the legislation of education policies in Parliament,” he added.

He said that there have been education committees of Parliament being led by MPs who are not well versed with education matters.

He pointed out that the issue of gazettement of areas as hardship has always been delayed because MPs do not understand such issues.

Slum dwellers

He promised to help improve the lives of the slum dwellers in Kisumu Central Constituency.

“Politicians have given us lip service. Having worked with slum residents as a teacher in Kisumu Day High School, I understand their plight and I will address their challenges if elected MP.”

“We need to empower slum residents economically by supporting their businesses,” said Mr Awange.

He said he needs only five years to address such challenges.

“I have seen orphaned children and parents with low income struggling in the slums. Some of them have had their houses demolished to give room for the construction of big structures,” he said.