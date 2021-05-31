Koigi Wa Wamwere: Colonial ‘genocide’, Covid-19, should form Madaraka Day agenda

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wa Wamwere wants leaders to address issues about colonial genocide and Covid-19 during today’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga will lead Kenyans to mark the national celebrations in the lakeside city.

The two leaders will be out to assure supporters that Constitutional Amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which has been declared illegal by the High Court is still on course.

Mr Wamwere said despite granting Kenya self-rule on June 1, 1963, Britain should own up to genocide in Kenya during the Mau Mau freedom struggle.

"Britain is yet to own up to the genocide it committed in Kenya during the Mau Mau war. It has not agreed to return thousands of acres of land that was taken away from Kenyans during the freedom struggle," said Mr Wamwere in Nakuru on Sunday.

He added: "Britain used viral warfare to exterminate populations in Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and many other African countries."

He continued: "Britain should emulate Germany which has accepted that it committed genocide between 1904-1908 against the Herero and Nama people in Namibia."

Mr Wamwere, a human rights activist, however, took issue with Germany for refusing to compensate victims of her genocide "as it had paid reparations to both individual and Jewish State for Holocaust against Jews."

"Germany has refused to return the land that settlers stole from the Herero and Nama people, negating the benefit of taking responsibility for the genocide whose harm remains entrenched in Namibia after accepting Sh1.4 billion US dollars," added Mr Wamwere.

Forgiveness

He described the compensation for the genocide as "pittance" that cannot undo the harm of genocide and its continued theft and exploitation of Namibian land to date.

France President Emmanuel Macron has also owned up responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

On May 27, President Macron in a visit to Rwanda said France recognised its “responsibility” in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, and asked for forgiveness for his country’s role but without offering an official apology.

His comments on Thursday came during a solemn speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where 250,000 victims of the mass killings are buried.

Some 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu militias in 100 days of bloodletting that began in April 1994.