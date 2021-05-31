Koigi Wa Wamwere: Colonial ‘genocide’, Covid-19, should form Madaraka Day agenda

Koigi Wa Wamwere

Politician Koigi Wa Wamwere speaking at  Bahati in Nakuru County on January 14, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Former Subukia MP Koigi Wa Wamwere wants leaders to address issues about colonial genocide and Covid-19 during today’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

