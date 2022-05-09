Kivutha Kibwana: Kalonzo is the problem in Azimio

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has accused Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being a stumbling block to the presidential bid of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Unimpressed by the latest tactics Mr Musyoka has employed in his heightened campaign to be Mr Odinga’s running mate, Prof Kibwana in a statement on Monday said the Wiper fraternity is undermining Azimio One Kenya Coalition Political Party.

He called on the top Azimio leadership led by Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to act swiftly to salvage Azimio before it is too long.

“It is clear Wiper was never in Azimio. Evidently, it has no intention of joining Azimio. Up to now the party has never campaigned for Raila in Ukambani. Only the three Ukambani governors did so and raised Raila’s popularity in the region to about 65 per cent,” he said.

The Makueni governor and Muungano Party leader made the remarks hours after Mr Musyoka and a section of Wiper leaders pitched tent at Wote Town in Makueni County where they continued to pile pressure on Mr Odinga to pick him as his running mate.

Mr Odinga was expected to grace the occasion organized by a section of local clerics but excused himself.

The remarks came at the backdrop of a scale down in Mr Odinga campaigns in the region.

“As the three Ukambani governors who are in Azimio camp we were directed to take a break from campaigning because Mr Musyoka is seeking the deputy captain position. We were told to stay at the reserve bench for a while. And we are patient because you cannot campaign when there isn't space to campaign,” Prof Kibwana said last week during the burial of Janet Nthoki, a daughter of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama.

The entry of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko into Mr Musyoka’s fold has emboldened allies of the former vice president.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and MPs Daniel Maanzo (Makueni) and Rose Museo (Makueni Woman Rep) are the faces of the hardliners in Mr Musyoka’s camp.

They have discouraged him from attending the vetting of the shortlisted Azimio deputy presidential candidates scheduled for Monday.

They claim that subjecting Mr Musyoka to vetting is unnecessary as it amounts to undermining and humiliating him. They have threatened to ditch Mr Odinga’s presidential bandwagon on Tuesday if the ODM leader does not pick him as his running mate.

“Mr Odinga has a responsibility of picking Mr Musyoka as his running mate because the Kamba community has stood by him for long. In the event that Mr Musyoka is not picked as Mr Odinga’s running mate, we shall ditch Azimio,” Mr Wambua said during the church event at Wote Town.

A section of clerics in the region have joined Wiper politicians in pushing Mr Odinga to name Mr Musyoka as his running mate. They believe he is the most suitable candidate for the Azimio running mate position since is the most experienced among all the shortlisted candidates.

The chairman of Ukambani United Clergy Peter Mwangangi threatened to curse anyone opposed to Mr Musyoka’s deputy president bid, earning a thumbs up from the Wiper boss.

“When you hear Bishop Mwangangi speak so firmly, know that something is wrong and it must be resolved. Kambas and Kenyans must be treated fairly,” Mr Musyoka said.

But Prof Kibwana believes that Mr Musyoka has roped in the clerics and his hardliners to kill Azimio.

“Where on earth does a potential running mate blackmail a presidential candidate so as to be made a deputy by attacks, abuse, vitriol, confrontation and guile? In which democracy?," he posed.