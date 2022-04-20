Kivutha: Kalonzo wants me out of Azimio

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Wednesday claimed that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka wants him out of the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance.

In a Twitter post, Prof Kibwana said it is becoming impossible for him to work with the Wiper Party leader in the Ukambani region.

“It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted (especially) me out of all Azimio structures. I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us. May it be kind to Raila Odinga,” said Prof Kibwana.

The complaint comes just days after the Muungano Party leader urged all parties that are supporting Mr Odinga's candidature should campaign for him. He went on to urge Mr Musyoka to embrace inclusivity in the coalition.

“Winning elections is about numbers. Let all political parties that genuinely support Raila be welcome in the coalition and campaign for Azimio,” said Prof Kibwana.

The governor made the remarks following an objection letter that was sent by Secretary Generals of Wiper (Shakila Abdalla) and United Democratic Party (Bernard Wafukho) to the Registrar of Political Parties.

They claimed that Mr Musyoka’s three-legged stool had been infringed and a fourth leg added. The agreement had been breached therefore, they said, and asked for the coalition registration to be suspended.

The Executive Director of Mr Odinga's campaign secretariat, Mr Raphael Tuju, promised to solve the matter, calling upon the coalition parties to put their weight behind the Azimio presidential candidate.

Mr Musyoka has also been at loggerheads with Governor Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Governor Charity Ngilu (Kitui).