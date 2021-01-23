Kiunjuri: TSP is not dissolving

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said that The Service Party (TSP) he leads will not close shop to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the new kid on the block.

He said in case the two forged a cooperation, they would do so as equal partners.

This came up yesterday during a press briefing by the TSP, where the party members appeared to take a strong political stance with regards to the forthcoming general elections.

“Having consulted widely before forming TSP, and having seen the painful journey Jubilee has walked and caused others after swallowing various other parties including URP, GNU, APK and others, we are in no doubt that Kenya’s politics will be and will remain based on coalitions and alliances. We reiterate that TSP will never dissolve nor shall it follow blindly,” Mr Kiunjuri said, adding that TSP would field candidates in all by-elections and in the 2022 elections.

He said the Party, beginning March, will embark on “robust engagement through public rallies across the country to popularise our agenda”.

Political parties

"We call upon our party supporters across the country to be ready. We have agreed the party will work closely with all like-minded parties and individuals who are working for the same cause. We welcome the entry of other political parties into Kenya’s politics as a way of enhancing and deepening our democracy and widening choice,” he said.

The development could prove a headache to the Deputy President as Mr Kiunjuri’s change of heart comes at a time when the Hustler movement has seen internal schisms over which party should be the DP’s choice or whether the DP should opt for an alliance that brings all the parties together.

Other parties associated with Dr Ruto include the People's Empowerment Party (PEP) associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, the Party of Economic Development of Daniel Manduku, Kadu Asili and Mr Omingo Magara’s PDP.

Mr Kiunjuri’s announcement could suggest that his relationship with DP Ruto could be on the rocks.

The fear among other parties is the risk of ending up with a behemoth with the ‘old boys’ trampling the newcomers. As such, they want the DP to find a common home where all parties affiliated to Tangatanga will be sheltered.

