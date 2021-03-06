Kituyi unveils State House bid in Western backyard

Immediate former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi launched his campaign for the country’s presidency at his Western Kenya backyard yesterday.

Addressing residents of Kimilili town during his homecoming, Dr Kituyi said his intention is to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“My gun has only one bullet that is aimed at State House. I will not look back,” he said.

Dr Kituyi, who served as Kimilili MP from 1992 to 2007 when he lost to Dr Eseli Simiyu, said he is banking on his experience in international circles to improve Kenya’s economy.

“I am ready to steer Kenya to greater heights,” Dr Kituyi said.

He added that he had gone home “to get the blessings of my people” before embarking on campaigns in other parts of the country.

“When looking for such a seat, you must go to every corner of Kenya. But you must begin from home,” Dr Kituyi said.

When declaring his intention to contest the presidency weeks ago, Dr Kituyi said he has the best policies on Kenya’s economic recovery and challenged other hopefuls to table theirs.

“You do not just run on policy. You run on record, on what you have done,” the former cabinet minister said.

A convoy escorted him from Matulo airstrip in Webuye as he made stops in Lugulu, Misikhu, Kimilili, Kamukuywa and his Mbakalo home in Tongaren constituency.

Political bigwigs

Dr Kituyi has talked of reaching out to some political bigwigs for support, adding that his meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) boss Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo was aimed at that.

“Recently (Makueni Governor Kivutha)Kibwana and I met Raila requesting him to walk with us because we were together in the second liberation of the country,” he said.

The four were among in the group that fought Kanu and President Daniel arap Moi’s rule in the 1980s and early 1990s, culminating in the country embracing pluralism.

“Before travelling to Geneva to resign as UNCTAD Secretary-General, I and Kibwana agreed that as people who fought for Kenya’s second liberation, we had seen the ills being committed on citizens by leaders. We agreed that time has come for us to seek the leadership of this country,” Dr Kituyi said in Mbakalo

“We want to do away with the politics of dynasties and hustlers. We understand the pain our people are going through.”

Prof Kibwana, who was in the convoy, heaped praises on Dr Kituyi, saying he qualified to be president because of his vast experience in Kenya and internationally.

Accompanying Dr Kituyi was Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu.