Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

Mike Sonko Polycarp Igathe

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko (right) with Polycarp Igathe. 

Photo credit: File | Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Former Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe has revealed that it was the late Chris Kirubi who lured him from Kenya's C-suite into politics to become Mike Sonko’s running mate in the 2017 General Election.

