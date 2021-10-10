Francis Kimemia
Kimemia: Ruto, Raila and the politics of (dis)loyalty

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyandarua governor says ODM leader Raila Odinga stands every chance in Central Kenya in his quest for the presidency.
  • On Ruto's perceived insubordination, Kimemia says there can be only one head of an institution, whether in the private or public sector.

Former Head of the Civil and Secretary to the Cabinet, who is now the Nyandarua governor, talks about the politics of governance, the thing about Raila and why he thinks DP William Ruto has been disloyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

