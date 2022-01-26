Keroche boss Tabitha Karanja joins UDA

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (right) welcomes Keroche Breweries Director Tabitha Karanja to UDA at a rally in Nakuru on January 26, 2022.  Looking on (left) is Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Keroche Breweries Director Tabitha Karanja has officially joined Deputy President William Ruto's camp and will vie for the Nakuru senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.