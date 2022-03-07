Kenyatta family wealth plays out in succession race

The wealth of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has become the subject of a nasty political fight in Central Kenya, with his critics claiming he is propping up Raila Odinga, himself the son of a wealthy family, to protect the President’s interests in retirement.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are using the relationship between the two scions of political and business empires to advance the claim that the President is out of touch with ordinary Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet; and that he sees in Mr Odinga a better protector of family wealth than Dr Ruto, who is running on the platform of peasant-to-greatness. The critics add that Mr Kenyatta abandoned his people in Mt Kenya, which is the biggest battlefield in the run-up to the August 9 elections.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been raising emotive issues about the subject, ranging from the frustration of Mau Mau heroes to the eviction of people with roots in Mt Kenya from certain parts of Nairobi.

“We want to know who took the land that had been allocated for Mau Mau heroes. When are they returning it to them? He once told us that Raila is not a good leader, so what has suddenly changed?” he posed recently of the President.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said President Kenyatta should be wary of Mr Odinga’s tactics, arguing that in case he failed to deliver Mount Kenya votes to Azimio, the ODM chief would adopt what he described as “the appeasement strategy”.

“He will either seek to appease regions that voted against him or reward those that stood with him. With an eye for future elections, he will reward his supporters and push Mt Kenya out of the government. With that, President Kenyatta will need Tanga Tanga,” he observed.

“Dr Ruto’s support base is Central. The DP is aware that Mr Kenyatta is fighting in the region. He can regain power if the Ruto administration does something unfair to him. Therefore, the President's wealth is insured by politics, that is, Central support to Ruto. On the other hand, Raila has no significant support in the area. He therefore does not have any incentive to protect Uhuru's wealth.”

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono offered: “It’s true Uhuru is working with Raila to safeguard his wealth. Our government shall protect genuinely acquired wealth.”

But Jubilee deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny (Cherang’any) said the wealth of the Kenyatta family won’t be a question in the polls. “The Kenyattas built their businesses for decades,” he said. “It goes way back even before the DP was born. Besides, Uhuru was not in government for some time when he lost in 2002. Uhuru is not pursuing succession arithmetic because he wants to protect their wealth. What the President is pursuing now is an idea he feels is best for the country.”

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, another ally of Mr Kenyatta, said the President is worried that the country’s wealth won’t be safe in the hands of his deputy, whom he claims has high affinity for public resources.

“Uhuru is not worried about protecting family wealth. I do not think the family has ever had reason to worry about government interference in their business. Uhuru is clearly more worried about protecting the national wealth,” said Mr Wambugu.

“Ruto and his political allies have shown a propensity for public wealth that’s very dangerous for our country. Raila has never been associated with corruption, despite being in politics longer, and being PM. The President believes Kenya’s wealth is safer in Raila’s hands.”

Mr Gachagua said they would protect the President and defend the Constitution.

“Uhuru will get full respect and protection as a retired president. He will be accorded all the privileges provided under the Constitution as being enjoyed by Mwai Kibaki. It is up to him to seek the respect of Kenyans and avoid embarrassment by pushing a political project,” he said.

Last year, the Pandora Papers revealed that President Kenyatta’s family has billions of shillings’ worth of properties and liquid assets stashed abroad.

In a statement, President Kenyatta did not deny ownership of the offshore accounts, but said: “Pandora papers and subsequent follow up audits will lift the veil of secrecy and darkness for those unable to explain their assets or wealth.”

The exposé contained in 12 million files leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) did not accuse the first family of involvement in any illegalities, but the President’s political opponents still argue the colossal amounts should be repatriated and invested locally to create employment for thousands of youths.

Mr Odinga said last year that there was nothing wrong with any Kenyan holding an account abroad as long as it’s not meant to mint public money.

“There is no problem with owning an account in a foreign country unless it is for corruption. It should be known why you opened it abroad, when, for what reason and money which is there came from where. I am confident that the truth will be known,” he said.

During the Sagana III meeting last week, President Kenyatta distanced himself from government officials looting public funds.

“I am not a thief, I don’t steal government money, so I do not have money for the event. For the leaders who are here, let’s ensure they go back home with something small. I had budgeted for Sh5,000 people but now you are 20,000,” he said.

Dr Ruto said the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders, who have endorsed Mr Odinga as Mr Kenyatta’s successor, are doing so because they want to continue remaining in power behind the scenes.

“Those people who want to con us politically by supporting that old man are not doing so because they want to remain in power using him. They want to deceive us. We shall reject them,” the DP claimed at Wabukhonyi market in Tongaren, Bungoma County, last month.

The DP said time was ripe for the country to be freed from the captivity of a few individuals. “There are some few people who think that Kenya belongs to them. They are trying to hold this country hostage so that they can decide for us who will be our leaders,” Dr Ruto said in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.