Kenya media houses launch 2022 Presidential Debate series

By Ndubi Moturi

The 2022 presidential debates will take place in July 2022, Kenyan media houses have revealed Wednesday.

The date has been set in consultation with the various political parties.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said the media will give Kenyans quality presidential and deputy presidential debates that will help them make informed decisions in the August polls.

“We have today launched a journey that will see the media play an important role in the upcoming elections,” he said, adding that stakeholders will work with the various presidential candidates to confirm their participation in the debates.

“Given how critical this is we have today launched a journey that will guide Kenyans in this electoral process. The platform is very important to the candidates. I remain optimistic that they will attend,” he said.

Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno also noted that debates play a significant role in helping the public shape their decisions.

“The media started the Presidential Debates in 2013. Media houses do not have preferred candidates in the upcoming election...they are in the hands of respectful professionals and that’s why this will be independently managed,” he said, adding that a team of experienced editors has been summoned to lead the process.

Media entities have no preferred presidential candidate - KEG President Churchill Otieno

He also advised news editors to ensure they are not biased in their political coverage.

Media Council Chairman David Omwoyo said that there will be at least one presidential and one running mate debate before the August elections.

The media partners have appointed Clifford Machoka as head of the presidential debate secretariat. He will be assisted by Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo and Leo Mutisya.

Watch the full 2017 Presidential Debate here:

Full Presidential Debate 2017