Kenya Kwanza leaders say Uhuru has abandoned Raila in Mt Kenya

Kenya Kwanza leaders are now claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta has abandoned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga despite promising to help him in the campaigns in Central Kenya.

Addressing a rally at Mtomondoni township in Kilifi County Sunday, they said President Uhuru Kenyatta has left Mr Odinga to fight alone for Mt Kenya votes.

“Mr Kenyatta has not held a single rally with Mr Odinga in Mt Kenya. The other day he took a plane to Rwanda instead of helping his handshake partner to campaign in his backyard,” said Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“Even after Mr Odinga nominated Ms Martha Karua as his running mate, Mr Kenyatta is yet to campaign for them. It is a month to the elections but he has not done that,” he added.

The ANC leader said Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta kicked Deputy President William Ruto out of the government after the March 2018 handshake.

“Dr Ruto stood with President Kenyatta from 2013 but after the 2017 polls, he sidelined him. The result of sidelining Dr Ruto is a bad economy. For the first time in history, the price of maize flour has exceeded that of sugar. We cannot proceed with this government,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Project of ‘deep state’

Dr Ruto described Mr Odinga as a project of the “deep state” and said he would beat him in the August polls. The DP said Mr Odinga has nothing new to offer to Kenyans, saying he had lost many elections.

“Is there any deep state and system that I don’t know? Do I look like someone who can be rigged out? We defeated the system in Msambweni and Kiambaa. We will beat Mr Odinga on August 9 early in the morning. They will do nothing,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP expressed optimism that Kenya Kwanza will form the next government. “The decision will be made by the people,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance called on Kenyans to elect Dr Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya, saying he has done a lot under the Jubilee administration compared to what Mr Odinga did when he was Prime Minister.

The DP promised to revive the Big Four agenda, which he said was frustrated by Mr Odinga after the handshake. He said the high cost of living is a result of the handshake that frustrated economic goals.

“We would not be where we are today but it is because of some people who have never slept hungry, who do not know the price of flour. They only read about people sleeping without food in the newspapers but they do not know anything about going without food,” said Dr Ruto.

Prices of food

Mr Mudavadi said Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta are not in touch with reality of the problems facing Kenyans. He said the Kenya Kwanza government will reduce the prices of food and revive the economy.,” he said.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua warned Kenyans against electing Mr Odinga, saying he is a state project. He said Mr Kenyatta, who is the Azimio la Umoja patron, wants to stick to power through the coalition.