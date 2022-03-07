Kenya Kwanza takes on Uhuru over North Rift insecurity

Kenya Kwanza

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala and others address a campaign stop over rally at Eregi market in Kakamega county. The leaders demand that the Kenya Defence Forces be deployed in North Rift to contain banditry.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Political leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza coalition have taken on President Uhuru Kenyatta over insecurity in the North Rift, demanding that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) be deployed to contain banditry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.