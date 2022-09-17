Kenya Kwanza picks Kimani Ichung'wah, Aaron Cheruiyot for top House leadership posts

Kenya Kwanza picks Ichung'wah, Cheruiyot for top House leadership posts

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled its picks for top leadership positions in both the Senate and National Assembly.

In the lineup unveiled during a retreat in Naivasha, the alliance has picked Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah for the position of National Assembly Majority Leader.

He is set to be deputised by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has been fronted for the National Assembly Chief Whip to be deputised by

Naomi Waqo.

In the Senate, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has been nominated for Majority Leader to be deputised by his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who made a comeback after the August 9 General Election has been picked for the Chief Whip position and will be deputised by Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe.

President William Ruto while addressing the leaders said they would leave Naivasha having executed the necessary decisions that will help the government move forward with its agenda.

This, he said, included the plan to reverse the high cost of living.

"We have discussed what we need to do with agriculture and its productivity. We have to do the necessary reforms. We will change the law and amend the regulations so that we can save appropriately. We've all been given the benefits of saving. It not only secures our future but also helps us get the resources. We are also going to implement the new NSSF law," the President said.

On the issue of the House leadership supremacy wars, the President was categorical that Kenya Kwanza was the majority.