Kenya Kwanza MCAs call for end of anti-government protests

Members of county assemblies allied to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance want the anti-government protesters to end nationwide street demos immediately and allow the government time to work.

The more than 30 ward reps on Monday said President Ruto should be given time to deliver on his promises.

The ongoing demonstrations, they said, were only distracting the president adding that some elements in the politic class and the civil society were using the protests to push their own agendas.

“The Constitution of Kenya gives a very clear mandate to the winner of a presidential election to form a government in conformity to the supreme law and other legislation… should any Kenyan feel the government won’t have properly served them, they will give their scorecard in the 2027 General Election,” the MCAs said in a joint statement.

Chinga Ward (Nyeri County) MCA Mr Kiruga Thuku asked the mainly youthful demonstrators to call off their demos and allow the president to work on the issues that have already been highlighted.

Mr Thuku, who is also a member of the UDA National Election Board, called on the government to protect businesses that have suffered losses due to looting.

The ward representatives reiterated that the ongoing protests must be brought to an end in order to stop the violence that is being perpetuated under the disguise of peaceful protest.

The MCAs stated that some of the demands that are being pushed by the youths were unreasonable, unconstitutional and illegal.

“No one has the monopoly of violence and the supporters of the government can also opt to mobilise and come out into the streets to defend it. This would only lead to escalation of the situation,” the MCAs said in the statement.

Mr Paul Chirchir from Kapsoit Ward in Kericho called out the elected Members of Parliament, Senators and Governors to speak against anarchy, saying they have taken the back seat as the President struggles to contain violence.

“We have come here as MCAs from across the country to ask why the President has been handling this issue alone. Where are the MPs? Are they still hiding after voting for the withdrawn Finance Bill? Come out and defend, support the President. As the elected leaders in the Kenya Kwanza, we have a collective responsibility to work as a team to make sure that the manifesto is achieved,” Mr Chirchir said.

The leaders also want the government to investigate and take action against non-governmental organisations which are sponsoring the protests.

Waithaka MCA Antony Karanja Kiragu said the country has suffered, and that some businesses have been totally closed for the last one month due to the protests.

“We appeal to the demonstrators, their funders and those who support them to give dialogue a chance. On behalf of the leaders, who in your eyes have fallen short of expectation, we want to apologise and ask for calm,” Mr Karanja said.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) nominated MCA Martha Marua said mothers and children are bearing the brunt of the demonstrations.

“Let us talk to our daughters and sons at home. Let us preach peace to them. Let us not use the same law that we want leaders to uphold, while at the same time stealing and destroying the property of others” Ms Marua said.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Business Community (NBC) on Monday urged the demonstrators to give the government time to meet their demands while also appealing to the police to pursue lawbreakers during the protests.

“President Ruto should be given time to fulfil his promises. He has listened and availed himself for talk. He must be allowed to work and fulfil the promise he made,” said Mr Wilfred Kamau, Chairman of Nairobi Business Community.

They said business owners suffered after criminals infiltrated the protests and looted their businesses.

“We know some of the demonstrators are genuine but there are goons who have been using the protests to break into our businesses. We will do whatever we can to protect our businesses,” Mr Kamau said.

The businessmen also relayed their condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives during the protests.

Joe Kinuthia, a businessman who deals with electronics on Nairobi's Moi Avenue, said the demonstrations have negatively affected his business.

“We usually work six days a week except Sunday, but we were forced to close shop every Tuesday and Thursday due to the demonstrations. Business only picks up on Saturdays,” he said.

Benson Wanyama, who deals with mobile phones along Tom Mboya Street, has been similarly affected.