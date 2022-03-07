Kenya Kwanza: Govt plans to use state officers to rig elections

The Kenya Kwanza alliance have alleged a plot by the government to use state officers to rig the August 9 elections.

Speaking in Nyeri, the leaders said the Ministry of Interior had issued a circular to county commissioners and Nyumba Kumi officials countrywide, urging them to form electoral teams that will oversee the elections.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-affiliated leaders claimed the state was on an outright mission to interfere with the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki addressing residents in Nyeri town on March 7, 2022 Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

"We want to tell the people at the Interior ministry to retract the letters they have written because they are illegal. They should also remember that IEBC is independent and free from interference," said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The ministry, he claimed, was intimidating aspirants affiliated to UDA by threatening to have KRA shut their businesses due to tax arrears.

"People have a right to associate with whoever they want," he said.

One of the Kenya Kwanza leaders Moses Wetangula addressing residents in Nyeri town on March 7, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

The legislator said the electoral body was well funded and did not require any input from the Interior ministry.

"We want to tell them that IEBC is well funded and they should stop using it to play their cat and mouse games. You should stop directing IEBC on any issue," he added.

Echoing Mr Nyoro’s sentiments, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula claimed the purported teams will be used to carry out “electoral malpractices”.

"We want to warn civil servants that you must not engage in electoral malpractices. We are aware that there is an ongoing mobilisation to make rigging possible. If you are involved in this, be sure that you will be left alone to answer for your mistakes when time comes," he said.

He also claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was attempting to succeed himself by fronting ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred presidential candidate.

"Those who fail to learn from history risk repeating it. He should remember when he was embraced by Moi as a state project, he failed. He should strive to emulate retired President Mwai Kibaki, who is fondly remembered by Kenyans," he said.

He also urged President Kenyatta to shift focus from telling Kenyans to endorse Mr Odinga and talk about ways lowering the cost of living.

IEBC officials at the grassroots, advised Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, should not attend meetings convened by the claimed teams, warning that they will be personally liable if they involve themselves in such illegal gatherings.

"IEBC is an independent commission and (no commission can) be directed by any person or authority. You should, therefore, know that the letter you have written to form elections preparedness teams is null and void," Mr Kindiki said.