Kenya Kwanza, Azimio face rebellion over House jobs

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party chief Raila Odinga face rebellion from MPs over placement in lucrative committees in the Senate and National Assembly.

The divisions witnessed during the making of the Azimio House leadership line-up have been extended to the formation of committees.

MPs who were against the naming of Mr Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Mr Junet Mohamed (Suna East) as Minority Leader and Minority Whip respectively are now paying the price.

Those who backed Nominated MP John Mbadi for the Minority Leader position are complaining about being left out of top committees.

Forming of the committees is expected to be over next week after the House approved members of the Committee on Selection.

This team will receive placement lists from the whips.

Junet factor

Since it is Mr Mohamed who now wields power in the placement of members to committees and is the one who will write to the National Assembly Speaker about the exercise, some MPs accuse the leadership of harbouring a vendetta against them.

A second-term MP term said he would not beg anyone to be placed on a committee he applied for.

“Somebody wants me to go to his house and kneel before placing me on the committee. I will never do that. I was elected by my people and my focus will be serving them,” the lawmaker told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Mbadi said punishing lawmakers because of their stand on a matter that has been resolved would be unfortunate.

“Committees generally bring a lot of issues but we are past the leadership wrangles in Azimio. Members should be placed in committees that they deserve,” the Nominated MP and former Leader of the Minority in the National Assembly said.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing agreed that there is disquiet in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and even Kenya Kwanza coalitions, a situation he termed “normal”.

“It happens every time committees are being formed. Not everyone can be placed in a committee of their choice,” Mr Pkosing said.

Mr Mohamed dismissed the fears, saying no member has been placed in any committee.

“How can they be disgruntled yet no names have been presented to the House? How do they know that they have not been given or not given what they want?” he asked.

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala said he does not care which committee he will be placed on, blaming the rows on first-term lawmakers.

“These committees are the same. Why do the new MPs insist on being on the Transport Committee? Maybe they are extortionists,” Mr Wanjala said.

PSC prize

The fight in Kenya Kwanza is on nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Reports indicate that the alliance has settled on Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau, sparking protests.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia told the Sunday Nation that the problem emanates from demands by MPs to be placed in particular committees.

“It is not practically possible to be placed in a committee that one wishes for. Members have been put on committees they have expertise. Sometimes you have to make do with what you have,” Mr Kaguchia said.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandiye said MPs are jumping the gun as the final list is not out yet.

President Ruto struck a deal for Senate committees but Azimio leaders are still embroiled in fights for positions.

A dispute is brewing between Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and Nyamira’s Okong’o Omogeni over who is to represent the coalition in the PSC.

While the coalition leadership in the Senate resolved to place Mr Omogeni in the committee due to regional balancing as Siaya county already has Mr Wandayi as Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Dr Oburu protested and asked his younger brother – Raila – to make the final decision.

Mr Omogeni and several senators questioned the method used to place them in the 14 standing and three sessional ones.

He first took issue with the omission of Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda from the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee (JLAC).

Then he shared the “injustice” meted on Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, who he argued is a high-ranking coalition member, having been elected to Parliament three times.

Mr Maanzo has been placed in one committee yet some Azimio coalition leaders are expected to serve in three or even four.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya senators also protested when Ms Fatuma Dullo, who is the Minority Whip, was placed in four additional committees – the House Business Committee, National Security, Foreign Relations and the County Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Omogeni said despite Kisii and Nyamira delivering many votes to Mr Odinga in the August 9 presidential election, the counties got nothing.

“Nyamira delivered 129,000 votes to Raila while he got 26,000 in Isiolo, losing to Ruto. The only way to thank Nyamira and Kisii counties is to give them nothing,” Mr Omogeni said.

“Where is justice when the person in leadership is in four other committees? This is not the way to go. There should be fairness. We have done our best to support our coalition.”

Mr Omogeni and Prof Ojienda – both lawyers – have been excluded from the JLAC.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot moved the motion seeking members’ approval to constitute the committees.

The standing committees are Finance and Budget, Health, Devolution and intergovernmental, Education, Energy, ICT, Agriculture, JLAC, Labour and Social Welfare, Lands, National Cohesion and Regional Integration, and Roads.