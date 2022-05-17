Guilty as charged! Kecobo backs Sauti Sol in fight with Azimio

Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Jackline Macharia

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) has sided with Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol in their claim that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party violated copyright laws by playing one of their popular songs on Monday.

The party used the hit song Extravaganza to announce Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as the running mate of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol band members, from left, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Bien-Aimé Baraza. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Kecobo now says that the party needed a synchronised licence and not the audio licence for which Mr Odinga paid nearly Sh500,000 last week.

