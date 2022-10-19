Katoo Ole Metito reveals details of Ruto call that handed him top State House job

Former Kajiado South Member of Parliament Katoo ole Metito has revealed private details of an encounter with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi before he was later appointed to the powerful position of State House Comptroller.

Mr Metito, who spoke during an event in Kajiado, is now the man who will manage State House affairs.

He says it all started last Friday morning when he was minding his business having dressed down for the day.

“It was at 710am. I’m not a suit person and at the moment (having lost in the last general election), I don’t have an office to report to so I was just in a casual outfit. Then I got a call from the president and he told me ‘get to the State House by 8:30am’. I alighted from the car, wore a suit and started the journey,” he recalled.

He said he was worried about the long journey from Ongata Rongai to Nairobi city centre which normally takes him up to four hours.

Luckily for him, he says he made it to State House a few minutes to 8:30am, as ordered.

Once inside State House, he says the president told him “wewe nataka kukupanga (I have some plans for you). Nataka tupange nchi (I want us to plan the country together),” he recalled.

Walked through a different corridor

President Ruto then asked him what were his thoughts.

It is at this point that Mr Metito responded that he could apply for the jobs advertised by the Public Service Commission, but the president told him not to bother.

"I told him that I'm ready to serve in any capacity. He stood up and walked away to another room where we found (Dr Ruto’s aide) Farouk (Kibet) and he asked him about his next meeting. I walked through a different corridor and left," Mr Metito said.

"Later in the evening at 4pm, we got the good news. I assure you, I wasn’t aware (I’d be appointed State House Comptroller)," he said.

Mr Metito added that the only thing that he was sure of was that those who worked with the president during the campaigns would not be left out.

Mr Metito lost his first attempt at becoming the Governor of Kajiado County in the just concluded election while running on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of President Ruto.