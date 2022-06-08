Ruto only good at empty promises, says Martha Karua

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate Martha Karua yesterday warned Kenyans against electing their opponents, saying Kenya Kwanza does not have their interests at heart.

She said United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto is unfit to be president given his empty rhetoric on the welfare of Kenyans. Instead, Ms Karua urged the 1.9 million Coast voters to support Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, who, she added, has risen above partisan politics and served Kenyans with diligence in the past.

“We are in danger as a country because of some politicians who are hell-bent on dividing Kenyans during electioneering. Let’s not allow them to plant this seed of discord. Elect leaders who are uniting Kenyans from the ward representatives up to the presidency,” said Ms Karua.

She spoke in Mombasa during celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation.

Azimio win

Ms Karua expressed confidence that Azimio will win on August 9. She narrated how women have unsuccessfully sought the presidency before, led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in 1997.

“I also, later in 2013, took a stab at it, so we are almost reaching the top seat. Let’s not lose hope. Support all women seeking leadership positions like Ms Mishi Mboko, who is defending her Likoni seat,” she added.

“We are not enemies; we just don’t believe in the same political ideologies. Women are in leadership not because of luck but because we are good leaders.”

The Narc Kenya leader urged voters to elect good leaders by scrutinising their character. In her first function outside Nairobi and Nakuru after being cleared by the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, Ms Karua said politicians should reduce the political temperatures by preaching peace.

“Let’s not be afraid. We can conduct peaceful politics and campaigns.”

Also present at the function was Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia, Ms Ngilu and MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

“Our presidential candidate has promised a development state that will put manufacturing at the heart of the economy. Our incoming government will be fair and just. Ours will be an inclusive government,” added Ms Karua.

Benefits

Ms Shaban and Ms Mboko urged Coast voters to support the Odinga-Karua ticket, saying they will benefit from their administration.

Governor Ngilu said Ms Karua’s bid at the top leadership is a dream come true for women. She said the women's organisation will support her.

Ms Ngilu urged more women to venture into politics to increase their numbers and find a mechanism to address the gender equality question. Only only 22 per cent of MPs are women.

“I began politics in the organisation, and rose through many leadership positions, including minister, and now governor. Women can achieve whatever they aspire to do in this life. Ms Karua has come a long way, you deserve to be the DP. We will hunt votes for Mr Odinga,” she said.