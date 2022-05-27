Karua: Our focus on August 9 is on the winning margin

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party running mate Martha Karua now says that the coalition considers the August 9 presidential election easy to win.

The Narc Kenya party leader said that Azimio is working to increase the gap between them and their main competitor, Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

"We consider this a winnable election. We are going to work so hard to increase the gap because there is a threshold that makes an election unopposed, like in the year 2002," Ms Karua said.

She spoke on Friday when she met civil society groups in Nairobi.

Ms Karua also said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) needs to update the country about its plans for the elections.

"We need a brief from the electoral commission on how they intend to conduct the elections and the tools they intend to employ," she said.

She added that the IEBC, led by Wafula Chebukati, should explain how it has addressed the shortcomings that led to the nullification of the 2017 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Ms Karua said she was picked by Azimio presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga as his deputy for her handstand on constitutional matters and human rights.

"Raila Odinga chose me as his running mate – a woman with a mind of her own, known, focused on our shared values and what the media sometimes calls ‘msimamo kali’."

On the national debt, Ms Karua said the loans are not the problem in themselves but how the government uses the money to open up the economy and generate revenue.