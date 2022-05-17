Karua, Gachagua to get additional security after running mate nominations

The nomination of Martha Karua as Deputy President designate for the Azimio Coalition, and Rigathi Gachagua as the second in command for Kenya Kwanza will have them accorded more security following her enhanced status.

A police land rover from Kutus police station was seen driving into the Ms Karua's Kutus home moments after she was unveiled at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) grounds yesterday.

However, Central Region Commander Manase Musyoki did not immediately confirm the purpose of the officers' visit owing to the sensitive nature of such an arrangement.

According to the National Police Service requirements, both Karua and her Kenya Kwanza counterpart Rigathi Gachagua are eligible for a beef up of security as needed but they must formally apply for the same through their parties.

“As a normal requirement, a formal request should be made for their specific needs and assessed for a fir for purpose security provision,” NPS Spokesperson Mr Bruno Shioso told Nation on Monday.

The National Police Service (NPS)’s Election Security Manual states that all election stakeholders including candidates are eligible for security by the police.

“Deployment process involves the determination of the number of police officers and resources that should be deployed, where and when. It is a process,” the manual states.