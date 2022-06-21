Karua asks Mt Kenya residents to elect Raila because of her

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has made a passionate appeal to Mt Kenya residents to vote for Mr Raila Odinga and not let her down in the August 9 elections.

Ms Karua returned to her vote-rich Mt Kenya backyard barely one week after she made whistle-stop tours in the counties to vouch for Mr Odinga’s candidacy.

Speaking in her Kirinyaga base, an upbeat Ms Karua called on residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for Mr Odinga, who she stressed has lasting solutions for Kenya’s problems.

Addressing roadside rallies in Makutano, Pia, Ngurubani and Mutithi, Ms Karua pleaded with residents “to join other Kenyans and give Mr Odinga a chance to lead.”

"I know people from this region have not been voting for Odinga over the years. But this time I ask you to be generous enough and give him votes because of me,” she said.

“I shall fully represent you in Odinga's government and therefore cast your votes in favour of the Azimio presidential candidate," she said.

Presidential flag-bearer

Kenya Kwanza alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua was also expected to take UDA presidential flag-bearer William Ruto’s campaigns to Kirinyaga today.

Some political commentators opine that Mr Odinga’s move to name Ms Karua his running mate excited Mt Kenya residents and attracted more locals to the Azimio coalition.

An ardent human rights defender, Ms Karua hit the road running immediately after she was named Mr Odinga’s number two, in a fierce battle for control of Mt Kenya votes that had been taught to be under the grip of the Kenya Kwanza brigade.