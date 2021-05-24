Karanja Kariri, Joseph Githinji to fly Jubilee flag in Kiambaa, Muguga mini polls

Karanja Kariri Njama

Mr Karanja Kariri Njama (left) and Mr Joseph Githinji display their Jubilee Party nomination certificates for the July 15 Kiambaa parliamentary and Muguga Ward by elections on May 24, 2021. Looking on is Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

Jubilee party on Monday handed nomination certificates to Mr Karanja Kariri Njama and Mr Joseph Githinji to run for the July 15 Kiambaa parliamentary and Muguga Ward by elections respectively. 

