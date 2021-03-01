Kanu pulls out of London Ward by-election to back Jubilee

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu party has withdrawn from the London Ward by-election to support Jubilee Party’s candidate Francis Njoroge.

In a statement on Monday, Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat said the decision was informed by its post-election coalition agreement with the ruling party, “as part of its commitment to forge unity of purpose and deepen political cooperation for the benefit of our people”.

“We have witnessed immense benefits from this cooperation [and] assisted the government in moving forward and accelerating its development agenda within the legislative framework and other arms of government,” Mr Salat said.

“This coalition was also aimed at promoting the object of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as well as fast-tracking the reform agenda espoused in that initiative,” the official added.

Mr Salat noted that the move, which he said followed wide consultations, will ensure the Jubilee candidate’s victory is not jeopardised.

"Our withdrawal is a sign of goodwill to ensure both parties reap maximum benefits from the engagement," he said.

He assured Mr Njoroge of “maximum support”, saying Kanu’s candidate, Joseph Njuguna, alias Kimani Wa Kimani, also agreed to fully back him.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama (centre) witnessing a handshake between London Ward candidate Stephen Adhoch (ODM) and Francis Njoroge (Jubilee) after the former agreed to back the latter, March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

ODM's move

Kanu's move comes days after a similar one by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), whose leader is Raila Odinga.

ODM’s Nakuru chair, Mr Peter ole Osono, announced that the party had decided to back Jubilee in the London and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections slated for March 4.

The London Ward candidate, Stephen Adhoch, on Monday agreed to pull out of the London race. He had earlier said he was not consulted before the party announced its decision.

Campaigns in the two Nakuru wards have entered fever pitch, with only three days to the by-elections.

In London, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has led Jubilee and ODM leaders in drumming up support for Mr Njoroge.

The leaders held a meeting at Mr Arama's residence in London before staging roadshows across the Ward.

"I urge the people of London to turn up in large numbers and vote for Mr Njoroge. We are confident that our handshake candidate will beat the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate," Mr Arama told a huge crowd at his residence on Monday.

"A win in London will be a win for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga."

'Hustler' nation

A few kilometres away from the Arama meeting, the DP's allies held a rally at the home of former Nakuru mayor John Kitilit to campaign for UDA candidate Anthony Nzuki.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika led a team that included senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), woman representatives Liza Chelule (Nakuru) and Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), and MPs Nixon Korir (Lang'ata), Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu) and Cecily Mbarire (nominated).

The candidates pleaded with the electorate to overwhelmingly vote for Mr Nzuki, as a blessing to the 'hustler' nation ahead of the 2022 General Election.

"I urge London residents to pray for our candidate because we are confident that we will win. On Thursday, let us all turn up and vote for Nzuki. Leave the rest to us. We shall guard the votes," said Senator Kihika.

ODM's Stephen Adhoch agrees to support Jubilee's candidate in London Ward

Front runners

The London mini-poll has been seen as an indicator of things to come in 2022.

Succession politics has taken centre stage as fringe parties threaten to upset the ruling Jubilee Party.

Deputy President William Ruto's UDA is going for Jubilee's jugular in the two wards and the exit of ODM leaves the ring to the two parties.

According to observers, however, there are three front runners in race, the third one being Bernard Kariuki.

Mr Kariuki is vying the People's Empowerment Party, which has been linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

While the other two candidates have been using roadshows to campaign, Mr Kariuki has been going door to door to talk to his constituents.

He has also been calling residents and sending them bulk text messages.

Other contestants in the race are Rebecca Moraa (Thirdway Alliance), Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party). Several are vying independently.