Kanu’s new strategy to regain lost glory in Rift Valley region

Independence party Kanu is adopting a new strategy to counter the Deputy President William Ruto wave in Rift Valley.

The party in now reaching out directly to the voters by addressing contentious issues in agriculture, which have dominated Rift Valley and national politics.

It has set up a team of 18 coordinators at constituency level to articulate its manifesto on socio-economic issues and identify popular candidates to contest various elective positions on the party ticket.

“We have embarked on an aggressive marketing plan to strengthen our party at grassroots level by reaching out to all communities across the country,” said Paul Kibet, North Rift Kanu coordinator.

“As a party with firm structures across the country, we are plotting on how to prepare ourselves effectively and reclaim our glory in Rift Valley and other parts of the country. We are empowering our election monitors on how they will scrutinise the balloting exercise,” added Mr Kibet.

Popular candidates

“Our objective is to field popular candidates to contest various positions. It will give us better chances to win more seats and give us bargaining power in event of a coalition,” said Mr Kibet.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance that brings together DP Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula has said it will prioritise revival of agriculture as it woos voters in the Rift valley region.

Kanu leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has also held a series of meetings with a section of Kalenjin elders in what political pundits believe is aimed at consolidating his support in the voter-rich region.

Mr Moi is a member of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which now includes Wiper party leader and former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo among others.

“We want to reclaim our glory in Rift Valley by offering better leadership and articulating issues like agriculture that form economic life line of our people,” explained Mr Kibet.

As Kanu attempts to regain its glory in the region, a fresh battle has emerged among Kalenjin elders over who between DP Ruto and Senator Moi should be the community kingpin.

The battle has divided the elders down the middle after previous efforts to reconcile the two leaders seem to have hit a dead end.

The reconciliation efforts are aimed at ensuring that the Kalenjin community fields a single presidential candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Whereas some Myoot elders are insisting that DP Ruto’s State House race should be supported by all, another group of elders want the Kalenjin community to be allowed to exercise their democratic right in voting for a leader of their choice.

Unity

“Our objective is unity of the Kalenjin community ahead of the 2022 General Election. Everyone knows that if the community fields two candidates, they will not succeed,” said John Yego, the Myoot Council Uasin Gishu coordinator.

But another section of Kalenjin elders has petitioned other candidates who have declared interest in the presidency to visit the region and sell their manifestos.

“Everybody is free to contest for the presidency and it is up to the electorate to decide who is best suited to be the next Head of State,” said Chepkieng Chesoi from Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Another Myoot Council member David Chepsiror blamed his colleagues for failing to champion the interests of the community and accused them of engaging in sycophancy politics.