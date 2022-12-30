Kanu names disciplinary team to determine case of suspended Nick Salat

Kanu has named a team of six members of its National Disciplinary Committee to deliberate on the case against suspended party Secretary-General Nick Salat.

Mr Salat was suspended on account of gross misconduct and violation of the party’s constitution however, in a quick rejoinder dismissed the team.

The committee will be chaired by Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli who is an advocate of the High Court. Other members of the team are Ms Gladwell Tungo (Vice Chairperson), Mr Arnold Otieno (secretary), Mr Josephine Leado, Mr Ali Ogle and Mr Joshua Mukirae.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Salat said it was quite absurd that the team constituted was full of the party’s chairman Mr Gideon Moi’s “henchmen,” suggesting that its decision could be pre-determined.

“I cannot make a comprehensive statement because I’m yet to be served with any documentation to that effect. I have just heard about it in the media. Once I get served, I will make a decision,” Mr Salat said.

Disciplinary Committee

The committee's mandate shall be to hear and determine a case against Mr Salat who was suspended by the party's National Executive Council on December 15.

In a statement on Friday, Kanu Director of Communication Joseph Towett said the decision by the NEC to refer Mr Salat's case to the Disciplinary Committee was informed by two complaints lodged by the Kanu MCA and PWD caucuses through their respective chairpersons, Mr Handman Saya and Mr Adinuur Ali.

The duo raised concerns over Mr Salat's misconduct during the Kanu elected leaders' meeting held at Alps Hotel in Nakuru on December 3, 2022.

Cordial relationship

“During the aforementioned meeting, Mr Salat, visibly inebriated, made insolent remarks that belittled the person, stature and office of the National Chairman (Mr Moi),” read Mr Towett’s statement.

Mr Salat also stands accused of having berated the party's long-term partner organisations in the presence of their senior international officials despite “our longstanding cordial relationship and cooperation.”

The NEC was also informed that Mr Salat's behaviour was a continuation of a streak of misconduct unbecoming of the coveted office of a Secretary General by forming parallel axes within the party and issuing unsanctioned statements that were contradictory to the party's official position.

“However, as a party that believes in the rule of law, we have set out clearly demarcated internal disciplinary systems, structures and procedures anchored on the principles of natural justice, the party's constitution and other applicable laws. Therefore, Mr Salat will be accorded fair and impartial hearing,” the party said in its statement Friday.

Mr Salat initially declared his suspension “null and void,” insisting that Mr Moi has no such mandate. He said the purported NEC meeting never made any recommendations to suspend him.

“Both Chairman and I are serving on an interim basis, where does he get such powers to suspend me?” Mr Salat posed.

The official had been at loggerheads with the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leadership, where Mr Moi also serves as a council member.