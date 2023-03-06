Kanini Kega finds his Damascus, turns to TikTok and declares himself 'seed of God'

Recent events revolving around former Kieni MP Kanini Kega have left him amazed to a point that he has gone to Tik Tok to spread the word of God.

He has teamed up with Mt Kenya’s celebrated praise and worship singer Ngaruiya Junior who works in the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to release a short video spreading the gospel.

They chose Ms Lucy Ng’ang’a’s song Mbeu ya Ngai (Seed of God).

The song tells of how “they had left us buried so as we diminish but they never knew that we were the seed of God”.

In the clip, he reminds his haters that “that seed of God never dries up, withers not and never gets affected by the cold since it is sustained by God…and when the soil exerted its scent on me, I sprouted up”.

Mr Kega says “when upheavals came my way, I just told my heart to keep its peace since it was just a moment of accumulating a testimony for a better tomorrow.”

He says he knew that God would never give him a cross too heavy to bear.

In the song, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator says, “the very mouth that told you that you are over will be the very one that will come begging for your help…those who threw you under the bus are the very ones who are asking around where you hang out for them to access you”.

He continues: “even a parent can forget about her child but God will never forsake a believer…since He embraces the hated and makes the seed in him flourish”.

He believes he lost his Kieni parliamentary seat in the August 9, 2022 General Election to Mr Njoroge Wainaina for hanging out in the wrong political formation.

Soon after the loss, Mr Kega declared that had he wanted to win the seat, all he needed to do was to get a microphone and go around his constituency talking ill of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He says that opting to remain in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party when his voters had moved to Kenya Kwanza Alliance was his waterloo.

“I am opening a new chapter. When one door closes, another one is opened. I’m now headed to Bomas of Kenya (for the presidential tallying exercise)…” he said, later adding that “I do not know what you people will do since even after we have lost some battles, we will win the ultimate war (of Mr Odinga getting declared the presidential winner).

However, this was never to be since Dr William Ruto won the presidency. Mr Kega would then continue supporting Azimio and insisting that the election was stolen. He even had two aides file a petition to challenge his loss but later withdrew it.

How he later abandoned Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga and sought refuge in Kenya Kwanza Alliance is a story he is yet to disclose.

“Today, I recognise Dr Ruto as Kenya’s President and his deputy Mr Gachagua as the undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin,” he says.

During his campaigns, Mr Gachagua had corrupted the name Kanini Kega which in Gikuyu language means (small and good) to ‘Kanini koru’ (small and bad)”. His real name is Mr James Mathenge and was born in 1972 in Watuka village, Nyeri County.

But when slots for the EALA came up for grabs, Mr Gachagua disclosed that he had mobilised Mt Kenya’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs to vote for him despite being fronted by the Azimio wing.

Since then, Mr Kega has detached himself from Azimio which has even made him the Jubilee party’s Director of Elections.

Currently, he has been elevated to be Jubilee’s acting secretary-general in a bid to kick out Mr Jeremiah Kioni who is still stuck in Azimio.

Mr Kega joined politics when he was 26 years old by contesting the 1998 Kieni by-election after the death of Munene Kairu.