Kambas displayed utmost cowardice during Azimio protests — Kalonzo

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused his lieutenants of jeopardising his chances of succeeding President William Ruto in 2027 by shunning the anti-government protests called by the opposition leader.

On Wednesday, Mr Musyoka rallied Ukambani region behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party cause.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Pius Musembi, who until his death in a road accident a week ago, was a prominent Machakos businessman, a seemingly worked up Mr Musyoka called out his allies for staging a poor show during the bi-weekly demonstrations.

Mr Musyoka's Ukambani backyard did not participate in the demonstrations that lasted for two weeks.

“Kambas displayed utmost cowardice during the demonstrations,” Mr Musyoka said at Kisioni Village in Makueni County on Wednesday.

He was responding to Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua who claimed that the demonstrations had enhanced Mr Musyoka's chances of beating President Ruto in the 2027 General Election as, he said, it had restored honour to Ukambani political kingpin who has for long fought claims that he is indecisive.

“Kambas should emulate Luos to win the presidency. If you developed a spine, the whole nation would take notice. Winning the presidency will take more than pressuring [Azimio leader] Raila Odinga to declare his support to Kalonzo. These things are never given. They are grabbed,” Mr Musyoka added.

Whereas the former vice president reiterated that Azimio coalition was ready for negotiations with the Kenya Kwanza administration on the contagious issues raised during the demonstrations, he made it clear that the coalition would not hesitate to abandon the talks and go back to the streets if they realize President William Ruto’s side is insincere. He challenged former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to openly support the protests if it comes to that. “My sister Charity, I need to see you next time. If I am demonstrating I need to see you there," he said.

Ms Ngilu, who had spoken before Mr Kalonzo, indicated that she had demonstrated enough in her long political life and that it was time for upcoming politicians to take up the baton. “Honorable Musyoka, I know the work you are doing. Those who are asking about my whereabouts started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992 during the Moi era," she said ad she took a swipe at Mr Wambua.

It was the first time the veteran politician had appeared in public since last year’s General Election. The low profile had fuelled speculations with Mr Wambua claiming she had become an ally of President Ruto. However, she said she had not betrayed Mr Odinga as she called on the Kenya Kwanza administration to swiftly reign in the high cost of living.

“We had a very good agenda for Azimio. We were clear on our manifesto. The others also said as soon as they are sworn into office the cost of a 2 kilogram packet of maize flour will drop to Sh 70. They also promised to lower the cost of cooking oil. But none of this has happened. Mr Musyoka you are right. However, the conversations you are having should be a little transparent. We need to know what you are saying because we are interested in saving our country,” Ms Ngilu said.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni Senator Agnes Kavindu, Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo, Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo, Makueni Speaker Douglas Mbilu and a host of MPs and MCAs from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties also addressed the mourners.

Speaker after speaker eulogised Musembi as a community leader who was committed to empowering others.